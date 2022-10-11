Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Robert Treviño & the Basque National Orchestra Release Ravel 'Sequel'

Robert Treviño & the Basque National Orchestra Release Ravel 'Sequel'

"Ravel 2" will be released on November 4.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 11, 2022  

After the release of their highly acclaimed first Ravel album together, fast-rising Mexican-American conductor Robert Treviño and the Basque National Orchestra are set to release a follow-up - "Ravel 2". The release comes shortly after the orchestra extended Treviño's tenure as Music Director in perpetuity, and is his fifth collaboration with Ondine.

The first Ravel album concentrated on the Basque elements in Ravel's music; "Ravel 2" focuses much more on the French side of the French-Basque composer's oeuvre.

The album features the world premiere recording of Pierre Boulez's orchestration of Frontispice, as well as a relatively rare complete recording of the ballet score Ma mère l'Oye (Mother Goose). Valses nobles et sentimentales, Menuet antique and Shéhérezade, Ouverture de féerie complete the line-up.

The first volume of Ravel attracted no fewer than six 'Recording of the Month'-style accolades from leading outlets as far afield as Japan, Australia, France and the US; as well as five-star reviews from Classica and Classics Today.

Another recent recording for Ondine, "Americascapes", has won similarly widespread praise, including a Gramophone Award nomination for 'Best Orchestral Recording' , Best Recording of 2021 from Presto Music (UK), Recording Of The Month from PhonoForum, Recording Of The Month from Limelight, and five-stars from both Classics Today and Classica. The New Yorker's Alex Ross hailed both albums as "startlingly excellent" and "superb".

In his booklet note, Treviño writes, "This is a continuation of our exploration of a great Basque composer, with whose music the Basque National Orchestra has a long relationship.

The repertoire this time around represents much more of the French side of Ravel's French-Basqueness; from Ma mere l'Oye being expanded into a ballet, and being composed in an ornate, French impressionist style...Frontispice (is) really conceptual, modernist French music...orchestrated by that preeminent Ravel champion and great French conductor Pierre Boulez."

Meanwhile, Treviño has just concluded a busy Italy-focussed summer including tours with the La Scala Philharmonic, the RAI Orchestra Sinfonica Nazionale della RAI - where he is Principal Guest Conductor - and his debut at the Puccini Festival in Torre Del Lago (as well as concerts in Japan with the Osaka Philharmonic, and a residency at Interlochen in the US).

The coming months include engagements with the Basque National Orchestra, Vienna Tonkunstler, Orchestre National du Capitole de Toulouse, Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra, Malmo Symphony (where he is Artistic Consultant) and the Orchestra Sinfonica Nazionale della RAI.

Watch the trailer here:

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Mickey Guyton Releases New Song 'How You Love Someone'Mickey Guyton Releases New Song 'How You Love Someone'
October 10, 2022

Mickey Guyton brings her celebrated vocals to her brand-new song “How You Love Someone” out today. Written by Lori McKenna, Jordyn Shellhart, and Ben West, and produced by Karen Kosowski, “How You Love Someone” poses the questions one asks when learning the intricacies and depths of another in those early stages of love. 
Interview: Raúl Castillo on AMERICAN (TELE)VISIONS Being 'Familiar' to HimInterview: Raúl Castillo on AMERICAN (TELE)VISIONS Being 'Familiar' to Him
October 10, 2022

BroadwayWorld sat down with Raúl Castillo to discuss how Victor I. Cazares' american (tele)visions and its characters are 'familiar' to him, what audiences can expect from his upcoming film The Inspection, starring Jeremy Pope and Gabrielle Union, and what he looks for in future projects after thinking he was done with theatre.
Apple Original Films Lands THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX, & THE HORSE Short FilmApple Original Films Lands THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX, & THE HORSE Short Film
October 10, 2022

The film, featuring Mackesy’s distinctive illustrations brought to life in full color with beautiful hand-drawn animation, stars Tom Hollander (“The Night Manager”) as The Mole, Idris Elba (“Luther”) as The Fox, Golden Globe Award winner Gabriel Byrne (“All Things Bright and Beautiful”) as The Horse, and newcomer Jude Coward Nicoll as The Boy. 
Louis Cole to Release 'Quality Over Opinion' Album Featuring Genevieve Artadi, Sam Gendel, & MoreLouis Cole to Release 'Quality Over Opinion' Album Featuring Genevieve Artadi, Sam Gendel, & More
October 10, 2022

Quality Over Opinion was written, performed, and produced by Louis in his home studio with contributions from a handful of close friends, namely Genevieve Artadi (“my no.1 music collaborator”); saxophonist Sam Gendel – Cole’s friend for 17 years; pianist Chris Fishman; Nate Wood from the band Kneebody; Marlon Mackey; and guitarist Kurt Rosenwinkel.
Scotland's Dancing On Tables Releasing Debut Full-Length 'Colour In The Grey' This FridayScotland's Dancing On Tables Releasing Debut Full-Length 'Colour In The Grey' This Friday
October 10, 2022

Named as one of Variety Magazine's ''10 Brits To Watch,'' the band's profile continues to rise with stints on Catfish and The Bottlemen's arena tour in 2021, numerous festival appearances, placements in ad campaigns for Schuh x Adidas and Scottish Water, and inclusion on major playlists.