Robert Finley Releases Timeless Soul Classic 'Nobody Wants To Be Lonely' From New Album 'Black Bayou'

“Nobody Wants To Be Lonely” is the third single from his highly anticipated album, Black Bayou, due October 27.

By: Sep. 28, 2023

Today, Robert Finley released “Nobody Wants To Be Lonely” the third single from his highly anticipated album, Black Bayou, due October 27 via Easy Eye Sound.

Pre-order Black Bayou + listen to “Nobody Wants To Be Lonely” HERE. To celebrate the single release, Robert Finley debuted a music video premiered by The FADER. Check out the music video HERE .

“Nobody Wants To Be Lonely” is a timeless southern soul classic, premiered today with The FADER, the track showcases sweet R&B guitar licks, funky laid back drums, which groove while Finley's boundless falsetto lifts us up with messages of resilience and hope in the face of isolation and the cruel hands of time.

“This song is about the many people who have been forgotten,” Finley explains. “Their kids drop them off and go with their lives. I go down occasionally and perform at the old folks home in Bernice. Just take my guitar and play for thirty minutes or so, try to get them to dance, try to bring some joy to them.”

Finley recorded Black Bayou at Dan Auerbach's Easy Eye Sound Studio in Nashville. It's the fourth time the duo have worked together, although for this record they did things a little differently.

Rather than write songs beforehand—as they did on 2017's Goin' Platinum and 2021's Sharecropper's Son—they conceived everything in the studio, with Auerbach leading a band of some of the finest players around: drummers Patrick Carney (The Black Keys) and Jeffrey Clemens (G. Love & Special Sauce), bassist Eric Deaton, and legendary Hill Country blues guitarist Kenny Brown along with vocalists Christy Johnson and LaQuindrelyn McMahon—who just happen to be Finley's daughter and granddaughter. They worked quickly, devising their parts spontaneously and getting everything in one take.

Black Bayou, is a portrait of North Louisiana from an insider who's lived there all his life. It coalesces all of the vibrant genres bubbling in the bayou from southern soul, jazz, folk, blues, rock and roll and more. A vivid collection of songs that depict life in North Louisiana, with Finley playing the role of charismatic and knowledgeable tour guide.

Tales include surviving the jaws of an alligator on “Alligator Bait,” a true story of his grandfather using him as bait to catch an alligator when he was a child. Songs like “Miss Kitty,” a tale of lust and love are an instant induction into the canon of the blues tradition. In all, a collection set to establish Finley as perhaps one of the last true bluesmen of our time and a truly original Louisiana storyteller who evokes the place and its unique culture for the rest of the world.

“It's amazing to realize how much of an impact Louisiana has had on the world's music,” says Dan Auerbach, “and Robert embodies all of that. He can play a blues song. He can play early rock and roll. He can play gospel. He can do anything, and a lot of that has to do with where he's from.”

If Finley's previous albums established him as a formidable blues and soul artist - overcoming losing his sight in his 60s to become a music star - Black Bayou, Finley hopes, will help put North Louisiana on the musical map and launch the next generation of stars. Finley still plays small clubs around the region—even the occasional nursing home.

Rather than move to where the music industry is, Finley is bringing the industry down to Bernice and working to boost regional acts and has plans for a new local recording studio in the works. “We got a lot of good talent down here in North Louisiana, but nobody's really done much with it.” Finley stated, adding, “A lot of people just haven't had the opportunity to record—or even just be heard. It worked for me, so I might as well try to help someone else get discovered, too.”

Tour dates:

Thursday, 26 October 2023 - New York, NY - Knitting Factory

Friday, 3 November 3 2023 - Kaiserslautern, Germany - Kammgarn with Kai Strauss

Saturday, 4 November 2023 - Groningen, NL - Take Root Festival

Sunday, 5 November 2023 - Brussels, BE - Rotonde @ Botanique

Wednesday, 8 November 2023 - London, UK - Jazz Café

Thursday, 9 November 2023 - Manchester, UK - Blues Kitchen

Friday, 10 November 2023 - Pandrup, DK - Blues Heaven Festival

Tuesday, 14 November 2023 - Toulouse, FR - Salle Nougaro

Wednesday, 15 November 2023 - Saint-Nazaire, FR - VIP

Thursday, 16 November 2023 - Amiens, FR - La Lune des Pirates

Saturday, 18 November 2023 - Šumperk, CZ - Blues Alive Festival

Monday, 20 November 2023 - Tourcoing, FR - Le Grand Mix

Tuesday, 21 November 2023 - Paris, FR - Maroquinerie

Thursday, 23 November 2023 - La Roche-Sur-Yon, FR - Quai M

Friday, 24 November 2023 - La Rochelle, FR - La Sirène

Saturday, 25 November 2023 - Castres, FR - Lo Boegason

Sunday, 26 November 2023 - Saint-Etienne, FR - Le Fil

