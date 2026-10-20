Robert Earl Keen to Launch I WILL SURVIVE…CHRISTMAS Holiday Tour

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What's more Christmas-y than a huge, shining mirrored ball hanging from the ceiling, encouraging celebration and, well…dancing? That's right, nothing says 'let's kick off this holiday season' like a trip to the local discotheque; at least, that's what Texas songwriting legend and king of the yearly Christmas tour Robert Earl Keen has in mind as the weather gets colder and the letters to Santa start getting stamped.

On December 8th, the Robert Earl Keen Band will embark on their annual holiday tour, inviting fans to 'get down tonight' and every night with a serving of I Will Survive…Christmas. While we're all 'stayin' alive,' we may as well get together and enjoy ourselves with a trip to 'funky town,' aka the REK show, for holiday classics, disco superhits, and, of course, Keen's deep catalog of timeless tunes. Kicking things off at Tulsa's beloved Cain's Ballroom, REK and the band will hit Kansas City before heading west to Colorado and then back down to Texas for a six-night run through Keen's home state leading right up to the week of Christmas. Drayton Farley will support all dates.

Fans are encouraged to dress the part, donning their bell bottoms and leisure suits, wide collars and platform boots, or whatever still fits, and warm up their cold bones at REK's 'disco inferno.'

Tickets for Robert Earl Keen's I Will Survive…Christmas tour will be available for pre-sale on October 21 at 12 pm local venue time. General on-sale begins October 23 at 10 am local. All tickets will be available at this link. A full list of Disco Christmas dates can be found below or at robertearlkeen.com.

Fall also means the return of the Keen-hosted Americana Podcast: The 51st State. This month's episode features fellow Texan songwriter Hayes Carll in discussion with Keen. Be sure to check out the new episode and the deep Americana Podcast back catalog at americanapodcast.com.

Robert Earl Keen's I Will Survive…Christmas Tour Dates:

December 8 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

December 9 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

December 12 - Fort Collins, CO - Washington's

December 13 - Santa Fe, NM - Santa Fe Convention Center

December 15 - Lubbock, TX - The Buddy Holly Hall

December 16 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

December 17 - Austin, TX - ACL Live Theater

December 18 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

December 19 - Fort Worth, TX - Tannahill's Tavern

December 20 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

About Robert Earl Keen

After 21 albums full of songs like 'Gringo Honeymoon,' 'Feelin' Good Again,' and 'Corpus Christi Bay,' thousands of shows, songs cut by artists including George Strait and The Highwaymen, and many well-deserved accolades like the BMI Troubadour Award, the Texas Heritage Songwriter Hall of Fame, and the Texas A&M Distinguished Alumni Award—of which only 300 or so have been awarded from more than half-a-million graduates—it would be hard to find anybody in the same shoes who would willingly give it all up for a quiet life at home. As Keen projects from the stage every night, along with the help of every set of lungs in the room, 'The road goes on forever, and the party never ends!'

Those words have never seemed more true for the Americana pioneer, and in Keen's late-career renaissance, his party doesn't just 'never end'; it keeps growing. Just this past year, Keen made an iconic, late-career debut on the Grand Ole Opry, was invited to join Tyler Childers for a sold-out show at the world-famous Hollywood Bowl, and helped his old friends Turnpike Troubadours rattle Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheater, all while continuing to headline his own shows in iconic venues, host his Americana Podcast: The 51st State, putting together a new book, and recording yet another new album. In 2026, Keen returned to Lost Highway Records and re-released special anniversary editions of Ready for Confetti and Gravitational Forces, with more music to be announced and released in the coming months.





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