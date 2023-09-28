Robert Bannon Announces Release of Live Album 'Rewind' Recorded at Greenroom 42

Stay tuned for the release of 'Rewind' on October 27th, 2023.

Sep. 28, 2023

Renowned singer and songwriter, Robert Bannon, is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of his highly anticipated live album, 'Rewind'. Recorded at the prestigious Green Room 42 in New York, this captivating album showcases Bannon's extraordinary talent and heartfelt storytelling.

Scheduled for release on October 27th, 2023, 'Rewind' takes listeners on a nostalgic journey through Bannon's Italian/Irish heritage, his parent's unwavering love and support, his unique queer flare, and his beloved home state of New Jersey.

Featuring a collection of 10 mesmerizing songs, 'Rewind' is a testament to Bannon's exceptional artistry and ability to connect with audiences on a deeply personal level. From his experiences growing up in Ridgefield Park, NJ, to his passion for music and the challenges he has overcome, each track on the album is a poignant reflection of his journey.

Beyond the music itself, the release of 'Rewind' holds special significance for Bannon and the local communities that have played an integral role in his career. As a dedicated 5th-grade teacher in North Bergen, New Jersey, Bannon has consistently championed the power of art and music in education, inspiring countless students to pursue their passions.

The Green Room 42, located in the heart of the theatre district in YOTEL Times Square, serves as the backdrop for this remarkable live album. Broadway's newest and most vibrant cabaret club, The Green Room 42 embodies the spirit of hospitality, providing a platform for artists to showcase their talent while fostering a sense of community within the New York theatre scene.

Robert Bannon's previous release, 'Unfinished Business', soared to the top of the Amazon A/C Chart in 2021, establishing him as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. With 'Rewind', Bannon delves even deeper into his personal and artistic journey, delivering a love letter to starting afresh, resilience, and his beloved home state of New Jersey. 

The release of 'Rewind' is eagerly anticipated by fans of all ages and backgrounds, as Bannon's music transcends boundaries and resonates with listeners from all walks of life.

Whether you're a theater enthusiast, a music lover, or simply a fan of compelling storytelling, 'Rewind' is an album that will undoubtedly captivate and inspire, including songs such as “Every Single Day” from Harmony and the Mega Manilow Medley also Once Before I Go, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, and a solo version of “What You Own” From “Rent”.

Stay tuned for the release of 'Rewind' on October 27th, 2023, and join Robert Bannon on this extraordinary musical voyage filled with emotion, nostalgia, and the beauty of rediscovery.

MORE ABOUT ROBERT BANNON

Robert has appeared on "SNL," "The Real Housewives of NJ, hosts “The Roundtable” on YouTube and the Broadway Podcast Network, and created The Broadway Lecture Series. He has had the chance to interview such stars as Lin Manuel Miranda, Jessica Chaistain, Josh Groban, and hundreds of others. As a recording artist, his debut album, “Unfinished Business” debuted at #1 on the Amazon A/C Chart. 

In addition to his work on "Saturday Night Live" the past three years,  Bannon has performed with a number of rhythm-and-blues, jazz and comedy icons including Patti LaBelle, George Benson, Laura Benanti and Whoopi Goldberg at legendary venues like Madison Square Garden, the Beacon Theater and the Brooklyn Academy of Music, and has traveled the country performing his hit one-man show, "Unfinished Business," including at New York's famed Feinstein's/54 Below and Feinstein’s At Vitellos in Los Angeles.

He's also performed in national touring and regional productions of  “My Big Gay Italian Wedding," “Rent,” “We Will Rock You,” “My Way” and more. 

In his downtime, Robert is a 5th-grade teacher in North Bergen, NJ. 



