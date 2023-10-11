Robert Bannon Announces Christmas Show at Chelsea Table + Stage

Robert Bannon, the renowned performer, is set to captivate audiences with his Old School Holiday Special, 'A Robert Bannon Christmas Special', on December 9th at 7pm. This highly anticipated event will take place at Chelsea Table + Stage, where attendees can expect a night filled with festive cheer and unforgettable musical moments.

The evening will feature live music and special guests, who will be announced soon. Robert will also be celebrating his first Holiday single, a cover of the classic, "Don't Save It All For Christmas Day." It's a must-see event that will bring joy and holiday spirit to everyone this season.

With a background in performing arts that includes hosting "The Roundtable" on YouTube and the Broadway Podcast Network, as well as creating The Broadway Lecture Series, Bannon has established himself as a versatile talent. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned stars such as Lin Manuel Miranda, Jessica Chaistain, and Josh Groban, and his debut album, "Unfinished Business," soared to the top of the Amazon A/C Chart.

Bannon's impressive career also includes performing alongside icons like Patti LaBelle, George Benson, Laura Benanti, and Whoopi Goldberg at prestigious venues such as Madison Square Garden and the Beacon Theater. His hit one-man show, "Unfinished Business," has captivated audiences nationwide, including sold-out performances at Feinstein's/54 Below in New York and Feinstein’s At Vitellos in Los Angeles.

On top of his accomplishments in the entertainment industry, Bannon is also a dedicated 5th-grade teacher in North Bergen, NJ.

Chelsea Table + Stage is located at the Hilton Fashion District Hotel, 152 W 26th St. Tickets are now available and can be purchased Click Here.

Ticket sales close 2 hours before show time. Tickets purchased at the door on the day of the show incur a $5 surcharge. A $25 minimum is required for each ticket holder. This can be a combination of any two items off the food and/or cocktail menus.

Don't miss out on Robert Bannon's Christmas Show in Chelsea on December 9th at 7 pm. Get ready to be entertained and uplifted by this talented performer and his incredible lineup of guests. Mark your calendars and experience the magic of the holiday season with Robert Bannon!