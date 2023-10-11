Robert Bannon Announces Christmas Show at Chelsea Table + Stage

Tickets are now available.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 1 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More
Music Review: Singer Sings A Sexy, Slinky, Slithery Single With Natalie Douglas' New Relea Photo 3 Natalie Douglas Fans Can TRUST Her New Single To Entertain
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Sets New York City Premiere Date Photo 4 THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Sets New York City Premiere Date

Robert Bannon Announces Christmas Show at Chelsea Table + Stage

Robert Bannon, the renowned performer, is set to captivate audiences with his Old School Holiday Special, 'A Robert Bannon Christmas Special', on December 9th at 7pm. This highly anticipated event will take place at Chelsea Table + Stage, where attendees can expect a night filled with festive cheer and unforgettable musical moments.

The evening will feature live music and special guests, who will be announced soon. Robert will also be celebrating his first Holiday single, a cover of the classic, "Don't Save It All For Christmas Day." It's a must-see event that will bring joy and holiday spirit to everyone this season.

With a background in performing arts that includes hosting "The Roundtable" on YouTube and the Broadway Podcast Network, as well as creating The Broadway Lecture Series, Bannon has established himself as a versatile talent. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned stars such as Lin Manuel Miranda, Jessica Chaistain, and Josh Groban, and his debut album, "Unfinished Business," soared to the top of the Amazon A/C Chart.

Bannon's impressive career also includes performing alongside icons like Patti LaBelle, George Benson, Laura Benanti, and Whoopi Goldberg at prestigious venues such as Madison Square Garden and the Beacon Theater. His hit one-man show, "Unfinished Business," has captivated audiences nationwide, including sold-out performances at Feinstein's/54 Below in New York and Feinstein’s At Vitellos in Los Angeles.

On top of his accomplishments in the entertainment industry, Bannon is also a dedicated 5th-grade teacher in North Bergen, NJ.

Chelsea Table + Stage is located at the Hilton Fashion District Hotel, 152 W 26th St. Tickets are now available and can be purchased Click Here.

Ticket sales close 2 hours before show time. Tickets purchased at the door on the day of the show incur a $5 surcharge. A $25 minimum is required for each ticket holder. This can be a combination of any two items off the food and/or cocktail menus.   

Don't miss out on Robert Bannon's Christmas Show in Chelsea on December 9th at 7 pm. Get ready to be entertained and uplifted by this talented performer and his incredible lineup of guests. Mark your calendars and experience the magic of the holiday season with Robert Bannon!




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Robert Bannon Announces Christmas Show at Chelsea Table + Stage Photo
Robert Bannon Announces Christmas Show at Chelsea Table + Stage

Robert Bannon, the renowned performer, is set to captivate audiences with his Old School Holiday Special, 'A Robert Bannon Christmas Special', on December 9th at 7pm. This highly anticipated event will take place at Chelsea Table + Stage, where attendees can expect a night filled with festive cheer and unforgettable musical moments.

2
MARIKA HACKMAN Announces New Album Big Sigh & Shares New Single Photo
MARIKA HACKMAN Announces New Album 'Big Sigh' & Shares New Single

Marika Hackman announces her new album 'Big Sigh' and shares a new single and video. After a hard-fought journey back from a lengthy creative dry spell, Marika brings us Big Sigh, which she co-produced with Sam Petts-Davies [Thom Yorke, Warpaint] and long-term collaborator Charlie Andrew (Alt-J). 

3
Guided By Voices Announce New LP; Share For The Home Single Photo
Guided By Voices Announce New LP; Share 'For The Home' Single

Guided By Voices have announced their new album and shared the first single. Alongside the album announcement, the band has additionally shared the record's first single, 'For The Home.' Following their monumental 40th Anniversary Celebration in Dayton earlier this year, GBV is beginning their fifth decade with a bang!

4
Charlie Burg Returns With Tender New Single Before We Step Inside Photo
Charlie Burg Returns With Tender New Single 'Before We Step Inside'

Charlie Burg returns with tender new single “Before We Step Inside”. The article discusses Charlie Burg's latest single release and his upcoming Southeast Asia tour. Arriving just in time for his upcoming first tour of Southeast Asia, the single marks Burg's first new release following his 2022 debut album Infinitely Tall.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Barbra Streisand Might Be Reworking the FUNNY GIRL Movie's Ending: 'It Doesn't Make Sense'Barbra Streisand Might Be Reworking the FUNNY GIRL Movie's Ending: 'It Doesn't Make Sense'
Video: Heavy MakeUp Debuts Music Video For 'DON'T KID YOURSELF KID'Video: Heavy MakeUp Debuts Music Video For 'DON'T KID YOURSELF KID'
Hailey Whitters is Most-Added at Country Radio with New Single 'I'm In Love'Hailey Whitters is Most-Added at Country Radio with New Single 'I'm In Love'
Veeze Announces Deluxe Version of Debut Album 'Ganger'Veeze Announces Deluxe Version of Debut Album 'Ganger'

Videos

Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love' Video
Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love'
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
HAMILTON
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
HADESTOWN