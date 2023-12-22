Rob Thomas' Atlantic City Charity Show To Air Live On Veeps

The show will air on Saturday, January 13th, 2024.

By: Dec. 22, 2023

Rob Thomas' Atlantic City Charity Show To Air Live On Veeps

On Saturday, January 13th, 2024, Grammy Award-winning artist Rob Thomas will take the stage for an electrifying night of music at the iconic Hard Rock Atlantic City, and premier streaming platform Veeps will air the show LIVE.

The performance will benefit Sidewalk Angels Foundation, a charity established by Rob and his wife, Marisol. Veeps All Access subscribers can access the show for free as part of their subscription, otherwise tickets will go on sale December 14 for $14.99. 

Sidewalk Angels Foundation is a New York-based non-profit organization that is dedicated to providing critically needed funds and support to no-kill animal shelters and rescues that help fight for the rights of those with no voice. Donations to Sidewalk Angels will be accepted at the time of ticket checkout, as well as throughout the entire show.

Rob Thomas, a legendary singer-songwriter renowned for his powerful vocals and heartfelt lyrics, has a musical journey that spans decades. From his days as the frontman of Matchbox Twenty to his highly successful solo career, he has consistently delivered unforgettable performances and timeless songs. Join us for an unforgettable evening where Thomas will showcase his incredible talent, performing his greatest hits along with tracks from his latest album. For long-time fans or those discovering his music for the first time, this concert promises to be a night of pure musical magic.

Sidewalk Angels Foundation ft. Rob Thomas will be available for free for Veeps All Access subscribers, or fans can buy an individual show ticket for $14.99 at veeps.com. The show will air LIVE on Veeps at approximately 8:30 p.m. EST. The show will be available on Veeps for 12 months after the air date, with a 7-day rewatch period for individual ticket purchasers.

About Sidewalk Angels Foundation: 

Sidewalk Angels Foundation is dedicated to providing critically needed funds and support to over 20 no-kill animal shelters and animal rescues, across the country, that help to fight for the rights and fair treatment of those with no voice.

Organizations doing amazing work, that desperately need our help to continue with animal rescues, adoptions, building proper shelter facilities, getting proper medical care, low cost spay and neuter programs, helping to teach children kindness and compassion through animals, and advocacy programs such as fighting against cruelty and working to fight against breed discrimination. The foundation also works with homeless shelters that provide for the displaced by meeting the physical needs of people and their pets in crisis; so that families in need are not forced to give up their pets.

In past years, we've helped rescues with no physical structure other than some fencing and sheds, and no real funding, to build proper facilities with indoor and outdoor kennels. We were also able to help organizations across the United States with big cross-country rescues and large medical expenses incurred during these rescues.

Sidewalk Angels is also committed to helping organizations dedicated to increasing public awareness through educational programs that focus on the frequency of violent crimes against animals, and the correlation between animal abuse and violent behavior towards people. Our hope is for Sidewalk Angels to continue to grow so that we will be able to help twice as many animal organizations across the US in the coming years, while continuing to make real change in helping those who have no voice.

About Veeps: 

Veeps is the world's leading streaming platform for live music and entertainment where fans can connect with their favorite artists through live and on-demand concerts, comedy shows, and more. Launched in 2018 by Joel and Benji Madden, Veeps has streamed performances to millions of viewers worldwide for thousands of artists including Billie Eilish, Bob Dylan, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Foo Fighters, and Kings of Leon.

Veeps has been named a Fast Company World's Most Innovative Company, nominated for an Emmy, and holds the Guinness World Record for the world's largest ticketed livestream performance by a solo male artist. Veeps content is available via veeps.com and apps on Apple TV, Roku, iOS, and Android. Veeps is a part of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV).

About All Access: 

Veeps All Access is the first music subscription service to offer premium quality concerts and live music entertainment, connecting artists with fans when they can't be in the crowd. Subscribers will have unlimited access to hundreds of upcoming live and on-demand performances each year, exclusive Veeps-only artist content, merch drops, and more for $11.99 a month, or an annual fee of $120. It's your all-access pass to a show, every night, wherever you are.

Photo credit: Randall Slavin



