Rob Kovacs Releases Single from Immersive VR Score

The album, STRAYLIGHT, will be released on Emperia Records on January 27, 2023, with the game to follow on January 31.

Jan. 13, 2023  

Acclaimed composer, pianist, and singer-songwriter, Rob Kovacs presents his new ungrounded single, "Star Forge," off the upcoming virtual reality game soundtrack, STRAYLIGHT, which he entirely scored and engineered.

"Star Forge" is an immersive, sound-swirling, warm, chill synthwave track that elicits feelings of wonder, exploration and endless possibilities. Inspired by the abstract and brilliant world of the revolutionary VR experience, this song utilizes a retro synth (Prophet 5) and runs it through modern technology to create a sound unlike anything out there currently.

"Star Forge" follows a simple AB form that loops and was one of the few songs that wasn't written with any particular level in mind, but rather the game as a whole. The production's tone is expansive and unlike anything a player or listener has ever heard before. Kovacs offers that this work is "the perfect feeling for the second level of STRAYLIGHT, as the player begins to experience this new abstract world unfolding before them." He continues, "This is the first track I made for STRAYLIGHT where I finally felt, 'Yes! This is the sound I'm going for!'"

The STRAYLIGHT soundtrack consists of 10 progressive synthwave tracks, featuring long-developing melodies that require multiple listens, ideal for songs that may be looping multiple times. Harmonically, Kovacs makes heavy use of mode mixture and progressions that never quite feel settled - a feeling that is mirrored by gameplay where there is no ground.

Developed by Dr. Bloc, the game is a pioneer in VR movement, allowing players to experience flying unlike any other game. The music reflects a similar feeling of weightlessness and floating.

Developing a homegrown sound for STRAYLIGHT's world was a natural progression for Kovacs, who also releases music under the moniker 88bit, reimagining classic video game themes for piano, and performing at events like PAX West, GDC Online, The Game Audio Network Guild Awards and MAGFest. He credits his study and knowledge of early video game music for inspiring his approach to composing new soundtracks for video games today.

"I've never written music like this before. And I probably wouldn't have if it weren't for this game. The team basically trusted me and gave me free rein to compose whatever I wanted. I used this opportunity to try new compositional ideas and techniques. I feel I've created something very unique and something that people will want to keep coming back to whether they play the game or not.

Watch the music video here:


