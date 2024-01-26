Rita Ora Releases 'Shape of Me' Featuring Keith Urban

Rita Ora has released a new version of her single “Shape Of Me” featuring country music icon Keith Urban today.

Announced by Rita on her mother’s 60th birthday last week, “Shape Of Me” is an ode to her mother. The accompanying visualizer pays tribute to this with a montage of Rita’s family home movies filmed on VHS.

Rita said: "I wrote this song for my mum, who has been through everything with me. She is such a beautiful inspiration throughout my life and in my music. I am so grateful I was finally able to share everything I feel about her in one of my songs, all the love she has shown me and how much she has taught me over the years. And to have the iconic Keith Urban join me on this new version of the song for my beautiful mum makes it even more special."

Keith said: “When I did The Voice with Rita we just clicked right away. She’s great energy to be around and she’s a bad ass singer. So when she sent me this song and asked if I wanted to sing with her on it I said, can I play guitar too? I love how it turned out !!!”

Co-written by Rita, the original version of “Shape Of Me” featured on Rita's You & I album, which upon release last year landed the coveted #1 spot on the UK Official Independent Albums Chart and was the highest new entry from a female act in the UK Official Albums Chart, debuting at #6.

“Shape Of Me" follows the release of hit singles “You & I,” “Don’t Think Twice,” “You Only Love Me” and “Praising You” featuring Fatboy Slim, which was recently nominated for Dance Song of the Year at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Rita Ora’s multi-platinum music career has won her commercial and critical acclaim with 13 UK Top 10 singles and four UK Number One singles.

She holds the record for the most UK Top 10 singles by a British female artist. In the US alone, Rita’s acclaimed singles and star-studded collaborations have earned her a #3 Billboard Hot 100 song, seven Top 10 hits on Billboard’s Dance Club Songs Chart, five of which reached #1, and six Top 20 singles on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs Chart.

ABOUT RITA ORA

Rita Ora is an international critically acclaimed singer-songwriter with over 10 billion streams, four #1 UK singles and 13 Top 10 UK singles. She was among the first to receive a BRIT Billion award after surpassing the landmark of one billion career UK streams.

Deemed “a personal milestone for Ora” by the Associated Press and summarized by Rolling Stone as “a collection of stunning love songs,” Rita’s new album, You & I features the #1 US Dance Radio hit “Praising You (feat. Fatboy Slim),” which PAPER declared “a house banger”and “You Only Love Me,” lauded by Billboard as “a finely crafted ode to complicated romance” where Rita proves to be “an expert in the type of sleekly-designed, electro-tinged pop on display.”

You & I follows previous releases: Bang, a collaboration EP with GRAMMY-winning DJ and producer Imanbek; Phoenix, which has amassed over four billion streams and spawned four platinum singles, including the award-winning track “Lonely Together” with Avicii; and Ora, her certified platinum debut album, which entered at #1 on the UK charts.

Rita’s acclaimed singles and star-studded collaborations have earned her seven Top 10 hits on Billboard’s Dance Club Songs Chart, five of which reached #1, six Top 20 singles on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs Chart, and a #3 Billboard Hot 100 song.

As a multi-talented industry leader across TV, culture and fashion, with brand partnerships in key sectors, Rita has continuously expanded her personal brand to new heights. In 2019, she launched the award-winning Próspero Tequila alongside Conecuh Brands and currently serves as Chief Creator Partner.

Her film and television credits include the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, POKÉMON Detective Pikachu, Twist, The Masked Singer US & UK, The Voice Australia, The X-Factor UK, and the Netflix series Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight. Rita will soon star opposite Jamie Foxx and Robert De Niro in the upcoming film Tin Soldier and will join Brandy in the Descendants sequel The Rise of Red on Disney+.

ABOUT KEITH URBAN

Keith Urban has spent the better part of his life harnessing a deep-seated passion for music. This, when combined with his authenticity, talent and driving musical inquisitiveness, helps to understand why he is one of the most successful and well-respected artists in the world. He’s won four GRAMMY© Awards, thirteen CMAs, fifteen ACMs, three AMAs, two People’s Choice Awards and celebrated nine consecutive gold, platinum or multi-platinum albums.

2023 has seen Urban’s induction into the Nashville Songwriter’s Hall of Fame (by Dolly Parton), a return to the American Idol stage as both a mentor and performer and performances for ESPN’s Formula One Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix, the finale of NBC’s The Voice and the close of his critically hailed Las Vegas residency at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. It’s also seen the return of Urban’s “All For The Hall” benefit concert for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum©.

But, it’s what hasn’t been seen (or heard) in 2023 that makes 2024 all the more exciting for Urban and his fans. The new music, set for release throughout the year, will appear on an as of yet unnamed album to be release in ‘24.

The new music joins a litany of chart-topping songs including “Blue Ain’t Your Color”, “Wasted Time”, “Somebody Like You”, “Long Hot Summer” and “One Too Many”, his duet with P!nk, his 43rd Top 10 single, that garnered over 100 million Spotify streams. In fact, the song appeared on his album THE SPEED OF NOW Part 1, which marked his fourth in an historic streak of simultaneous #1 album debuts in the United States, Canada and Australia.

Urban consistently reminds music lovers around the globe why he is one of the world’s best live performers. His concerts have become legendary - as unpredictable as they are explosive. An experience of emotion, musical texture, energy and showmanship.

Urban’s musical virtuosity and fluidity has made him the musician’s musician. He’s collaborated with a diverse group of artists that include, among others; Billy Gibbons, Buddy Guy, Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, John Mayer, HARDY, Julia Michaels, Justin Timberlake, Dzeko, Miranda Lambert, Nile Rodgers, Post Malone, Taylor Swift, The Rolling Stones and Vince Gill.

He’s long supported numerous charities. His “All For The Hall” benefit concerts for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum© have raised over $4.3 million. He is the first Ambassador of the CMA Foundation, an advisory board member at the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and is a longtime supporter of The Mr. Holland’s Opus Fund and The Grammy Foundation.