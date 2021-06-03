Rita Ora, JP Saxe & More Join Musicians in Creating Virtual Prom Experience For Teens In Pediatric Hospitals Nationwide

While teenagers nationwide experience the joy and excitement of preparing for prom, the season looks different for teens facing illness or injury in pediatric hospitals. Though many hospitals try to provide their own prom experiences for these patients, COVID-19 precautions and visitor restrictions have made that a complicated task. So Musicians On Call (MOC), which brings live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in healthcare facilities, teamed up with popular artists and influencers to host the Musicians On Call Prom Presented by FlyteVu.

This virtual prom, hosted by pop artist and MOC Volunteer Zach Matari, features exclusive performances and messages of encouragement from Rita Ora, Joshua Bassett, Dove Cameron, Blanco Brown, Andrew Rannells, JP Saxe, Zara Larsson, Faouzia, We The Kings and more. It also includes special glam segments with makeup and manicure tutorials by pediatric patients and performances by MOC's Volunteer Musicians. As part of the campaign, MOC connected 18-year-old Maya, a Metastasized Brain Tumor survivor and host of the YouTube series Pop Star Extraordinaire Maya, with JP Saxe for a special one-on-one visit where she asked him about his prom experience and he performed a song especially for her. Musicians On Call Prom Presented by FlyteVu is being shared with pediatric hospitals nationwide through MOC's Virtual Bedside Performance Program.

"Prom is one of the more memorable milestones for teenagers, and it was important to us that a stay in the hospital not get in the way of patients making special memories," said Musicians On Call President & CEO Pete Griffin. "With hospitals remaining closed off to visitors and volunteers because of the pandemic, Musicians On Call wanted these patients to know they are not alone right now. Thanks to FlyteVu and all of the artists involved, we are excited to bring a smile to their faces this prom season."

"We are honored to support Musicians On Call as they curate this special prom experience by bringing hope and joy to patients through the power of music," said FlyteVu. "Our gratitude goes out to the participating artists and the healthcare heroes who continue to create memorable moments for these pediatric patients around the country."

Musicians On Call Prom Presented by FlyteVu is also sponsored by Greenberg Traurig and Crossroads Live.

For more than 20 years Musicians On Call has used music to promote and complement the healing process through programs including the Bedside Performance Program, Virtual Bedside Performance Program and Music Pharmacy. As the nation's leading provider of live music in hospitals, MOC's Bedside Performance Program and Virtual Program have reached more than 900,000 individuals in healthcare facilities nationwide.

About Musicians On Call (MOC)

Musicians On Call (MOC) is the nation's leading provider of live music in hospitals. For over 20 years MOC has brought live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in healthcare facilities ranging from children's hospitals to adult facilities, VA hospitals and hospices. MOC has a vision of a world filled with the healing power of music and continues to expand its Virtual Bedside Performance Program and Music Pharmacy to serve the populations most in need during this pandemic, including hospital patients who are undergoing visitor restrictions, caregivers serving their communities on the frontlines and elderly or at-risk individuals who must remain at home. MOC supporters over the years include Bruce Springsteen, Kelly Clarkson, Luke Bryan, Sia, Keith Urban, Jason Derulo, Blake Shelton, Ed Sheeran, Reba McEntire, James Taylor, Gavin DeGraw, Darius Rucker, Pharrell, Amos Lee, Nick Jonas, Camila Cabello, Kelsea Ballerini, Charles Esten and many more. For more information on how Musicians On Call is delivering the healing power of music, visit www.musiciansoncall.org.

About FlyteVu

FlyteVu is a full-service entertainment marketing agency founded in 2015 that connects brands to consumers via the power of pop culture and purpose. Most recently, FlyteVu was named to Inc. 5000's 2020 List of 'Fastest Growing Private Companies in America' and Adweek's 2019 '100 Fastest Growing Agencies' List. The agency's current clients include American Red Cross, Barefoot Wine, Carter's, CLEAN Cause, Cracker Barrel, E.J. Gallo, Expedia, Jack Daniel's, Norwegian Cruise Line, Tractor Supply Company, The Pattern, UPS, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Vistaprint, and many others. FlyteVu's campaigns have collectively earned multiple awards including three Gold and two Bronze Clio Awards, an Emmy Award, a GRAMMY Award, Davey Awards, and the Cannes Lions Shortlist.