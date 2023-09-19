Rising Teenage Punk Powerhouse HotWax Announce New EP 'Invite me, kindly'

The new EP will be out October 18th.

Sep. 19, 2023

Rising teenage punk powerhouse HotWax are thrilled to announce their second EP Invite me, kindly, out October 18th via Marathon Artists.

Mixed by Alan Moulder (Foo Fighters, Wet Leg, Arctic Monkeys), Invite me, kindly encapsulates the three-piece’s ability to harness the firepower of grunge pioneers, matched with great songwriting and musicianship. Their imaginative brilliance to stake out a new landscape in guitar music can be heard in the punchy new single “Phone Machine,” out today. 

With their debut EP, A Thousand Times, creating a cult-like fan base in the UK, the group are ready to play their first shows across the pond. In addition to joining Royal Blood on the west coast leg of their North American tour, the band have announced headlining dates at New York’s iconic Mercury Lounge and Los Angeles’ Zebulon. Tickets are available this Friday September 22nd HERE for LA and HERE for New York. Full dates are below.

Invite me, kindly and A Thousand Times will be paired together for a physical release on U.S. exclusive orange/clear transparent vinyl - pre order HERE.

“Writing this EP felt really good, it all came together really quickly and the majority of the songs just fell into place.” explains singer Tallulah. “I felt I had lots of phrases saved up in my head that I couldn’t wait to put into my lyrics. The EP looks at themes of acceptance to people who have hurt you before, letting your doubts leave you and feeling free. Playing these songs live this summer has been so refreshing, I still feel so passionately about a lot of the lyrics, which makes it feel very therapeutic to perform. Working with Alan Moulder on the EP was amazing, he was so open to our ideas and really helped our vision come to life.”

Barely out of school, Tallulah Sim-Savage (vocals and guitar), Lola Sam (bass) and Alfie Sayers (drums) completed a stacked summer of festivals and tours having played riotous shows at Mad Cool, All Points East and Reading & Leeds. Their rarified live energy and sound has already won the support of Courtney Love, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Beck, Nova Twins, Wolf Alice & Zane Lowe.

The group have been building their stagecraft since their early teens, delivering high-energy and dynamic live performances with a powerhouse of a rhythm section, bass lines that twist and turn, and superfuzz guitar. Forging post-punk, grunge and alternative rock, HotWax have created a sound that is both unique and familiar, from the expressive, explosive snarl of vocalists like Karen O and Courtney Love, with youthful, irreverent zest, and the unruly, down-low guitar sound peddled by grunge greats Nirvana and Mudhoney.

Having cut their teeth locally in Hastings, and later in Brighton’s punkier scene, HotWax’s earliest incarnations began when Tallulah and Lola were 12, both from musical families they were thrown together to form a band so they could take part in a competition in their hometown. Fast forward to 2023, they’re a fully formed trio with huge riffs and dynamite lyrics that pull from Tallulah and Lola’s relationship and their own experiences and thoughts about guilt, love, contraception, global warming, teenage years and womanhood. Tallulah and Lola hope to be known first and foremost as musicians who “love playing live.”

HotWax North American Live Dates:

Nov. 9, Los Angeles CA, The Wiltern*

Nov. 10, Oakland CA, Fox Theatre*

Nov. 11, Santa Cruz CA, The Catalyst*

Nov. 13, Seattle WA, Paramount Theatre*

Nov. 14, Vancouver BC, Queen Elizabeth Theatre*

Nov. 15, Portland OR, Crystal Ballroom*

Nov. 17, Salt Lake City UT, Union Event Centre*

Nov. 18, Englewood CO, Gothic Theatre*

Nov. 20, Tulsa OK, Cain’s Ballroom*

Nov. 21, Dallas TX, South Side Ballroom*

Nov. 22, Austin TX, Acl Live At Moody Theatre*

Nov. 25, Albuquerque NM, Sunshine Theatre*

Nov. 26, Phoenix AZ, The Van Buren*

Nov. 27, San Diego CA, The Sound*

Nov. 28, Los Angeles CA, Zebulon

Nov. 30, New York City NY, Mercury Lounge

*Royal Blood support dates

Photo Credit - Ethan Porter



