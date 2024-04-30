Rising Superstar Young Miko Unveils THE XOXO TOUR 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Young Miko, hailed by The New York Times as one of the artists “shaping the sound of 2024,” is set to embark on THE XOXO TOUR 2024, a headline outing that will bring the genre-bending Puerto-Rican phenom to 19 cities across the country.

Produced by Live Nation, the trek will kick off on July 31 at the Fillmore Auditorium in Denver, CO and will include shows at San Jose Civic in San Jose, CA (August 6), Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater (August 15), and The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City (August 27). See below for the itinerary.

TICKETS

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Wednesday, May 1 at 10 AM local time. Additional presales will run throughout ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, May 3 at 10 AM local time at LiveNation.com.

Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, invitation to the pre-show soundcheck, specially designed VIP gift item & more. VIP package contents vary based on offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Young Miko is touring in support of her first album, att., which debuted in the Top 10 of Billboard’s Top Latin Albums and Latin Rhythm Albums charts. Listen HERE. Praising her debut Coachella performance, Teen Vogue said, “[Young] Miko delivered an electric Weekend One performance. A sea of festival-goers roared through every track as she bounded across elevated platforms with the confidence of a veteran.”

In the cover story of its Future Of Music issue, Rolling Stone said, “Funny, charming, and unapologetically raunchy, she’s the Puerto Rican star everyone wants to work with.” Young Miko was named Nuevo Artista Del Año (New Artist Of The Year) at the recent Latin American Music Awards while “Classy 101,” her collaboration with FEID, took honors for Canción Global Latina del Año (Global Latin Song of the Year) and Mejor Colaboración – Urbano (Best Collaboration – Urban). Earlier this year, Young Miko received the Impact Award at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards and was named Best New Artist (Latin Pop / Urban) at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Young Miko – THE XOXO TOUR 2024

*Not a Live Nation date

7/31 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium

8/3 Wheatland, CA Hard Rock Live Sacramento

8/6 San Jose, CA San Jose Civic

8/9 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre

8/10 Las Vegas, NV Fontainebleau Las Vegas

8/12 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

8/15 Los Angeles, CA Peacock Theater*

8/19 Austin, TX Moody Amphitheater

8/20 Houston, TX Smart Financial Centre

8/21 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

8/24 Rosemont, IL Rosemont Theatre

8/27 New York, NY The Theater at Madison Square Garden

8/30 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

8/31 Philadelphia, PA The Met

9/1 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion

9/4 Washington, DC The Theater at MGM National Harbor

9/6 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy

9/7 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live

9/11 Miami, FL Hard Rock Live

