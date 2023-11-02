Rising Star Roy Rutto Releases Soulful New Single 'a while'

It's from his forthcoming EP Afro Johnny Bravo due out December 1st on Old Soul Music.

Nov. 02, 2023

Versatile Kenyan American artist Roy Rutto is excited to announce his latest single "a while" from forthcoming Afro Johnny Bravo EP. Out now via Old Soul Music, "a while" exudes soulful vibes and heartfelt lyrics, offering a captivating journey through the depths of human emotion.

Roy Rutto is a versatile artistic talent with a unique style, boundless energy, and a pioneering spirit. Drawing from his early life in Kenya and his move to the US, he weaves personal experiences into his music.

Rutto’s artistry spans a spectrum of sounds, from hip-hop to R&B and soul. Rutto’s sound defies convention, a reflection of his diverse influences drawn from his family, Kenyan roots, and global artistry. It's nearly impossible to categorize him into just one genre because his music draws from such a wide range of inspirations.

Roy Rutto's latest single, "a while," exudes soulful vibes and heartfelt lyrics, offering a captivating journey through the depths of human emotion. The Kenyan-American Rutto is a unique talent with as much in common with Marvin Gaye as with Anderson .Paak. Roy Rutto balances influences from the 60s soul and modern hip-hop with grace. With smooth rhythms and poignant storytelling, Rutto creates an unforgettable experience on his first single, "a while".

Roy Rutto's "Afro Johnny Bravo" is a soulful masterpiece that delves deep into the multifaceted mind of this Kenyan-American artist. Seamlessly blending the worlds of soul & hip-hop, Rutto's musical journey is a testament to his extraordinary talent. With production contributions from ttthou, tilak, stoic/stoic be good, and sake by the water, this five-track EP weaves a rich tapestry of emotion and introspection.

Rutto's music draws inspiration from a wide array of influences and “Afro Johnny Bravo" promises a captivating fusion of genres and a remarkable showcase of Rutto's artistry. Prepare to be enchanted by the soulful essence of Roy Rutto.



