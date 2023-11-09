Rising NYC-Based Singer/Songwriter TANSU Shares New Single 'Easy Love'

The song is the third she has dropped this year in collaboration with Dave Rublin (American Authors).

By: Nov. 09, 2023

Rising NYC-Based Singer/Songwriter TANSU Shares New Single 'Easy Love'

Harlem-based singer-songwriter TANSU has released “Easy Love,” the third she has dropped this year in collaboration with Dave Rublin (American Authors). “Easy Love” finds TANSU charting the ups and downs of a long term relationship with grace and clarity. Recalling the rich maturity of classic 2000s R&B, TANSU’s words are accented by Dave’s sumptuous production, the perfect backdrop for TANSU’s conversational vocals.

TANSU spoke on the track, saying ““Easy Love” is a soft goodbye. It is a song about letting go of a friend while respecting the life and beauty the relationship once shared. A loving tribute to someone you can no longer be there for, the song helps us all tell our former friends to take it easy, love.”

“Easy Love” follows singles “Got 2 Me” and “DOWNTOWN” which Glamglare called "The embodiment of glorious indie-pop.”

TANSU, a name inspired by the Turkish term for the sun's radiant touch on ocean waters just before sunrise, has a diverse cultural background, with roots in Turkey and Ireland. Although she spent her formative years in London and Connecticut, she's called New York City home for the past 13 years, with a brief stint in Boston for college.

Growing up, TANSU always felt connected to soul music, even as a child: legend has it that, as a baby, she refused to eat her dinner unless Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” was playing.

Some of her earliest memories involve Whitney: she remembers waking up every morning, playing with her Barbie dolls, and listening to the Waiting To Exhale soundtrack on repeat, entranced by The Voice emanating from her speakers. Throughout TANSU’s youth, the pop stars of the day were like gods: she worshiped at the altar of Mariah and the Spice Girls, artists who combined vocal chops and platinum-plated charisma with a gonzo attitude and fierce commitment to their art. 

When she enrolled in the Berklee College of Music in Boston she was able to study pop music properly, as well as the kind of technique that would allow her to try her hand at any style she wanted – setting the stage for an artistry defined by effortless genre bending and a deft musical ear. 

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez





From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

