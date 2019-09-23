Rising London Artist twst Unveils Debut Singles 'Girl On Your TV' and 'Always'

Rising London artist twst, the project of Welsh songwriter, vocalist and producer Chloé Davis, unveils two debut singles today-"Girl On Your TV," which premieres as Zane Lowe's Beats 1 World First, and "Always." Watch the video for "Girl On Your TV," directed by twst below.

"I try to express what it's like to be a young person struggling to navigate a way through the technological world and this is how I deal with the emotional challenges that presents," explains twst.

The singles are the first music to be released from the 21-year-old artist, recorded in her bedroom and self-produced, and mixed by Rob Kinelski (Billie Eilish, King Princess, Alice Merton, Alessia Cara).

Born and raised in Barry, Wales, twst grew up working in her father's chicken factory. After leaving home at 14, she left formal education and became something of a recluse, relocating to a recording studio in the South Wales Valleys where she began teaching herself about production, pop culture and the world in the rural countryside. Now based in London, twst writes, produces and directs all of her music and videos, mostly within the four walls of her bedroom. Her record label, hikikomori baby, is derived from the Japanese concept of hikikomori-a psychological condition making people shut themselves off from society, often staying in their houses for months on end-in reference to her period of isolation. More new music from twst is imminent.

Listen to "Girl On Your TV" here: