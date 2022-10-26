Rising French Popstar Angelus Shares 'jm'en bas les couilles'

French producer and rising popstar angelus today shares 'jm'en bas les couilles' [I don't give a f anymore] their first French/English release. The pop-punk single drips with attitude and energy, as the French producer works through the ups and downs of navigating young relationships.

The single is the latest drop from angelus' forthcoming 7-track EP MAJORETTE, slated for release later this year. 'jm'en bas les couilles' is joined on the EP by recent release 'heartless', a window into their adolescent dream world, the single melds celestial synths with their trademark heartfelt vocals and drew heat from the likes of PAPER, Coeval Magazine, Noctis, Dansende Beren and Hotel Radio Paris.

Born in the UK to parents from Guadalupe and Germany, angelus grew up just outside Paris. At just 18 years old, angelus is a veteran and breakout star of the budding teen-generated movement hyperpop. Starting out as a producer influenced by the likes of Metro Boomin they progressed to writing loud, neon pop music under the influence of Beabadoobee, Billie Eilish, SoFaygo, Michael Jackson and Yves Tumor.

MAJORETTE follows angelus' debut LP Drama Queen, unveiled in late 2021 the project featured underground hits such as 'gossip girls' and 'new lyfe' and drew heat from the likes of DAZED, DJ Mag, i-D and more. 2022 has seen angelus begin to take the fashion world by storm, walking in FW22 shows for Marni and Vaquera.

Listen to the new single here: