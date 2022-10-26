Rising French Popstar Angelus Shares 'jm'en bas les couilles'
The single is the latest drop from angelus’ forthcoming 7-track EP MAJORETTE, slated for release later this year.
French producer and rising popstar angelus today shares 'jm'en bas les couilles' [I don't give a f anymore] their first French/English release. The pop-punk single drips with attitude and energy, as the French producer works through the ups and downs of navigating young relationships.
The single is the latest drop from angelus' forthcoming 7-track EP MAJORETTE, slated for release later this year. 'jm'en bas les couilles' is joined on the EP by recent release 'heartless', a window into their adolescent dream world, the single melds celestial synths with their trademark heartfelt vocals and drew heat from the likes of PAPER, Coeval Magazine, Noctis, Dansende Beren and Hotel Radio Paris.
Born in the UK to parents from Guadalupe and Germany, angelus grew up just outside Paris. At just 18 years old, angelus is a veteran and breakout star of the budding teen-generated movement hyperpop. Starting out as a producer influenced by the likes of Metro Boomin they progressed to writing loud, neon pop music under the influence of Beabadoobee, Billie Eilish, SoFaygo, Michael Jackson and Yves Tumor.
MAJORETTE follows angelus' debut LP Drama Queen, unveiled in late 2021 the project featured underground hits such as 'gossip girls' and 'new lyfe' and drew heat from the likes of DAZED, DJ Mag, i-D and more. 2022 has seen angelus begin to take the fashion world by storm, walking in FW22 shows for Marni and Vaquera.
Listen to the new single here:
October 25, 2022
Actor and comedian Cedric the Entertainer brings the laughs on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” 'The Neighborhood” star talks about working alongside the legendary Patti LaBelle on his sitcom. He also shares why it’s hard to go on vacation with Steve Harvey and how the “Family Feud” host helped him get his start in stand-up comedy. Watch videos now!
Cody Cozz to Release 'Right On Time' on Friday
October 25, 2022
The track was produced by Craig Campbell and Bart Busch, and it was written by Jackie Lee and Justin Wilson. Cody Cozz released his debut single “On My Way” on Craig Campbell’s Grindstone Records in June. He has been teasing the song on his TikTok and has garnered thousands of responses in the last few days.
Saweetie Announces 'The Single Life' Project With New Partnership with Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey
October 25, 2022
Guests were invited to an invite-only private event in Hollywood with a speakeasy theme. The event featured music played by DJ Miss Milan, light bites, and branded photo moments throughout the venue. The Grammy-nominated artist showcased five signature Jack Honey cocktails including Saweet & Sour, Big Mouf Blogs, and more.
Photos: Crunchyroll & Lady Gaga Team Up For Another Chromatica Streetwear Collab
October 25, 2022
A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Born This Way Foundation, a nonprofit organization co-founded by Lady Gaga and her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, with the mission to support youth mental health and work with young people to build a kinder and braver world. Check out photos of the new streetwear collaboration now!
LIVE! WITH KELLY & RYAN Is the Only Syndicated Talk Show To Grow Over the Prior Week in Households
October 25, 2022
During the week of Oct. 10, 2022, “Live with Kelly and Ryan” grew over the prior week by 7% in Households (1.6 rating vs. 1.5 rating) and by 3% in Total Viewers (2.268 million vs. 2.211 million) and held even week to week among Women 25-54 (0.6 rating). “Live” stood as the only syndicated talk show to deliver weekly growth in Households (+7%).