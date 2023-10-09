Rising Country Star Alex Miller Is 'Puttin' Up Hay' With Latest Single & New EP

Rising Country star Alex Miller's latest single, “Puttin' Up Hay,” and his new EP, COUNTRY, both drop tomorrow. His second outing with award-winning producer Jerry Salley for Billy Jam Records, the EP offers a wide-ranging mix of songs that stick hard to the Country genre. For Miller, it offers something for everyone. “From Western Swing to more cutting-edge sounds, it's every kind of Country that I love,” Miller says.

His new single, “Puttin' Up Hay,” opens with a wah-wah guitar and a burnin' hot fiddle that jump starts this innuendo-filled ode to reaping what you sow. Tractors, sweat, barns and loving arms are all featured here.

“Puttin' Up Hay” calls for cranking up the radio, rolling down the truck windows and shouting along with the chorus. This release follows the two charting singles already issued from the COUNTRY EP: “Girl, I Know A Guy” and “When God Made The South.”

Music videos from “Girl” and “WGMTS” further expanded Alex's fanbase, and Miller recently performed at Nashville's famed Bluebird Café, slaying the audience with “Gettin' Lucky In Kentucky,” a streaming track from the EP.

Alex has spent the summer on the road at state fairs and festivals.

Upcoming TV appearances/performances include:

Oct 7 - Barbourville, KY - Daniel Boone Festival

Oct 9 - Danville, KY - Eddie Montgomery Golf Scramble

Oct 10 - Nashville, TN - IEBA Conference

Oct 17 - Nashville, TN - CIRCLE TV “Coffee, Country & Cody”

Oct 23 - Nashville, TN - RFD-TV “Market Day Report”

Oct 23 - Nashville, TN - WSMV-TV “Today In Nashville”

Nov 2 - Indianapolis, IN - FFA Convention

Nov 4 - Indianapolis - TBA

Nov 11 - Jacksonville, IL - Morgan County Fair

Dec 1- Nashville, TN - FOX 17 “Rock and Review”

Dec 3 - Elizabethtown, KY - Christmas Show

Dec 9 - Des Moines, IA - TBA

About Alex Miller

Fans love his engaging onstage presence, and the media loves his quick wit and humble attitude. After finding national fame as a competitor on American Idol Season 19, life totally changed for this Kentucky-born singer/songwriter - who was still working on the family's farm when he was accepted for the show.

His career began at the age of seven with shows in and around his hometown of Lancaster before moving on to larger venues, including the Dolby Theatre, Lucas Oil Stadium, Renfro Valley, and more. Since departing Idol, Alex has performed at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, the Bluebird Café, multiple State Fairs, and at additional venues around the country. He has headlined his own shows and opened for Brooks & Dunn, Hank Jr., Chris Janson, Jamey Johnson, Josh Turner, Lee Brice, Aaron Watson, Dillon Carmichael, King Calaway, Niko Moon, Noah Thompson, Drake Milligan, and more.

Alex was the Texas Roadhouse Artist of the Month (October 2021), and he performed a duet with Rhonda Vincent at the Lee Greenwood All-Star Salute the following month. His debut album, MILLER TIME (Billy Jam Records, April 2022), delivered three well-received singles: “I'm Over You, So Get Over Me,” “Don't Let The Barn Door Hit Ya” and “Through With You” (which took Alex to the Top 35 of the Billboard Indicator Chart, and reached #1 on THE COUNTRY NETWORK with its companion music video).

His single, “When God Made The South,” hit on multiple charts and was followed by the release of the smash single, “Girl, I Know A Guy.” Miller joined CMR Nashville, Europe's #1 Country Music Radio Station, to guest host MILLER TIME, a monthly, one-hour curated program running through 2023.

He has also focused on his songwriting this year, penning tunes with hitmakers Kent Blazy, Jerry Salley, Bill Whyte, Josh Shilling, Kirsti Manna, and Emily Ann Roberts. Standing 6' 6” Alex commands attention wherever he goes – and this year, he is seemingly going everywhere.