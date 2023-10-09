Rising Country Star Alex Miller Is 'Puttin' Up Hay' With Latest Single & New EP

Rising country star Alex Miller releases new single and EP "Puttin' Up Hay" - Out Today

By: Oct. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 1 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More
Disney Princess – The Concert to Return in 2024 With Anneliese van der Pol, Syndee Winte Photo 3 Disney Princess - The Concert to Return in 2024
Chris Stapleton Confirms 2024 U.K. & Ireland Arena Tour Photo 4 Chris Stapleton Confirms 2024 U.K. & Ireland Arena Tour

Rising Country Star Alex Miller Is 'Puttin' Up Hay' With Latest Single & New EP

Rising Country star Alex Miller's latest single, “Puttin' Up Hay,” and his new EP, COUNTRY, both drop tomorrow. His second outing with award-winning producer Jerry Salley for Billy Jam Records, the EP offers a wide-ranging mix of songs that stick hard to the Country genre. For Miller, it offers something for everyone. “From Western Swing to more cutting-edge sounds, it's every kind of Country that I love,” Miller says.

His new single, “Puttin' Up Hay,” opens with a wah-wah guitar and a burnin' hot fiddle that jump starts this innuendo-filled ode to reaping what you sow. Tractors, sweat, barns and loving arms are all featured here.

“Puttin' Up Hay” calls for cranking up the radio, rolling down the truck windows and shouting along with the chorus. This release follows the two charting singles already issued from the COUNTRY EP: “Girl, I Know A Guy” and “When God Made The South.”

Music videos from “Girl” and “WGMTS” further expanded Alex's fanbase, and Miller recently performed at Nashville's famed Bluebird Café, slaying the audience with “Gettin' Lucky In Kentucky,” a streaming track from the EP.

Alex has spent the summer on the road at state fairs and festivals.

Upcoming TV appearances/performances include:

Oct 7 - Barbourville, KY -  Daniel Boone Festival
Oct 9 - Danville, KY - Eddie Montgomery Golf Scramble
Oct 10 - Nashville, TN - IEBA Conference
Oct 17 - Nashville, TN - CIRCLE TV “Coffee, Country & Cody”
Oct 23 - Nashville, TN - RFD-TV “Market Day Report”
Oct 23 - Nashville, TN - WSMV-TV “Today In Nashville”
Nov 2 - Indianapolis, IN - FFA Convention
Nov 4 - Indianapolis - TBA
Nov 11 - Jacksonville, IL - Morgan County Fair
Dec 1- Nashville, TN - FOX 17 “Rock and Review”
Dec 3 - Elizabethtown, KY - Christmas Show
Dec 9 - Des Moines, IA - TBA

About Alex Miller

Fans love his engaging onstage presence, and the media loves his quick wit and humble attitude. After finding national fame as a competitor on American Idol Season 19, life totally changed for this Kentucky-born singer/songwriter - who was still working on the family's farm when he was accepted for the show.

His career began at the age of seven with shows in and around his hometown of Lancaster before moving on to larger venues, including the Dolby Theatre, Lucas Oil Stadium, Renfro Valley, and more. Since departing Idol, Alex has performed at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, the Bluebird Café, multiple State Fairs, and at additional venues around the country. He has headlined his own shows and opened for Brooks & Dunn, Hank Jr., Chris Janson, Jamey Johnson, Josh Turner, Lee Brice, Aaron Watson, Dillon Carmichael, King Calaway, Niko Moon, Noah Thompson, Drake Milligan, and more.

Alex was the Texas Roadhouse Artist of the Month (October 2021), and he performed a duet with Rhonda Vincent at the Lee Greenwood All-Star Salute the following month. His debut album, MILLER TIME (Billy Jam Records, April 2022), delivered three well-received singles: “I'm Over You, So Get Over Me,” “Don't Let The Barn Door Hit Ya” and “Through With You” (which took Alex to the Top 35 of the Billboard Indicator Chart, and reached #1 on THE COUNTRY NETWORK with its companion music video).

His single, “When God Made The South,” hit on multiple charts and was followed by the release of the smash single, “Girl, I Know A Guy.” Miller joined CMR Nashville, Europe's #1 Country Music Radio Station, to guest host MILLER TIME, a monthly, one-hour curated program running through 2023.

He has also focused on his songwriting this year, penning tunes with hitmakers Kent Blazy, Jerry Salley, Bill Whyte, Josh Shilling, Kirsti Manna, and Emily Ann Roberts. Standing 6' 6” Alex commands attention wherever he goes – and this year, he is seemingly going everywhere.



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Kids Music Star Laurie Berkner Drops Buzz Buzz Album Photo
Kids' Music Star Laurie Berkner Drops 'Buzz Buzz' Album

Out now! Laurie Berkner's 'Buzz Buzz' album, a special 25th Anniversary Remastered Edition, is now available on vinyl, digital, and CD. Laurie Berkner celebrates 25 years of her timeless, classic album, Buzz Buzz with a fully remastered, 25th anniversary special edition for the whole family to enjoy.

2
Jazzy Announces Highly Anticipated Debut EP Constellations Photo
Jazzy Announces Highly Anticipated Debut EP 'Constellations'

JAZZY announces highly anticipated debut EP 'Constellations' and shares brand new track 'NRG'. Constellations is a collection of six tracks, including those previously mentioned, with a feature from vocalist Charlotte Plank on “Empty Promises” and production from Belters Only, D.O.D, Hannah Laing, Jordan Riley, Jacob Manson and Karma Kid.

3
Burner Herzog Releases New Album Random Person Photo
Burner Herzog Releases New Album 'Random Person'

Burner Herzog (NYC) releases their new psych-pop album 'Random Person' on October 6th. The album features catchy tunes with big hooks and anthemic refrains. Check out the video for their track 'Metric Halo.'

4
Eli & Fur Release Youre So High (10 Years On) Photo
Eli & Fur Release 'You're So High (10 Years On)'

Eli & Fur release 'You're So High (10 Years On)' and relaunch record label NYX Music. Discover their latest music and exciting label news.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love' Video
Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love'
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
HADESTOWN
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
THE BOOK OF MORMON