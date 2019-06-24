Rising Country Artist Jaclyn Kenyon Releases New Single 'When We Love'

Proving to be in a league of her own, edgy pop-country artist Jaclyn Kenyon continues to outshine her past accomplishments with the release of her brand new single When We Love. The high-energy lead single from her forthcoming full-length album highlights the ups and downs of a relationship.

"The inspiration came from wanting to write a song that displayed love in a non-fairytale type of light," said Kenyon. "When We Love is a realistic love song in that it says love hurts, love is hard work, but at the end of the day love will never give up."

Co-written by Kenyon with multi-platinum music producer and songwriter Mike Krompass (Smashmouth) and Steve Diamond (Faith Hill, Reba McEntire), the single is available on Apple Music, Spotify and all digital retailers.

The single marks Kenyon's first release since signing an exclusive global distribution deal with Sony Orchard, along with Soundly Music Nashville. Senior VP of Sony Orchard, Alan Becker, said of Kenyon, "Jaclyn is a powerhouse vocalist who infuses her brand of country music with rock, pop and soul that belies her young age. She has worked hard to get here and has a great team to bring it home."

About Jaclyn Kenyon: Native of Ontario and newly minted Nashvillian, Jaclyn Kenyon is no stranger to the endless opportunities that Nashville offers. For the last 10 years, Kenyon has split her time between the two countries building countless relationships along the way. Beginning with her participation in Canada's "Honey Jam" at the age of 12, Kenyon was launched into numerous notable co-writes set up directly by major publishers like Warner and Sony ATV. Her mature writing style earned her writing sessions with members of Bon Jovi, The Eagles, Aerosmith and Crosby, Stills and Nash. While honing her writing skills, world renowned vocal coach and producer Jan "Mama" Smith who has mentored artists such as Usher, Justin Bieber, Sugarland and Drake took notice of the young singer-songwriter and offered the then 15-year-old a development deal and priceless networking opportunities. Shortly after, a major production deal in LA would arise allowing Kenyon to record her first album. Recently returning to her Nashville roots, Kenyon has spent the better part of two years writing and crafting herself into an artist ready to be aligned with the top talent in the genre - though, if she can simply touch lives, change hearts and give back through the gift of music - she will be satisfied.





