Rising Artist KIIA to Drop 'Around The Globe' Single

KIIA (Kia Ahadi) Toronto-based singer/songwriter drops his new track "Around The Globe" Friday May 22 with video to follow May 26. KIIA is an R&B/ Electro/Pop artist and the former lead singer of the bilingual electro pop band, Empire Eleven, who's single "Fantasy" received over 2 million hits worldwide. The new release, "Around The Globe" follows KIIA's the popular single "Never Let Go." Striking out on a solo career KIIA worked with some of the best music producers in the industry, Glen Morrison, PooBon & Catchybeatz. The evolving artist developed a unique sound combining electronic production with Eastern harmonies. A talented songwriter, KIIA, is a sought-after songwriter who collaborated with artists such as Iranian rapper Yas and Dia.

KIIA's journey has been consistent and successful, with a commitment to hard work wherever the path leads. While working on his music, the multi-faceted artist received a degree in Kinesiology & Health Science and turned it into a business success story, from fitness consultant and master trainer to the covers of fitness magazines. But music for the passionate artist won out and he's never looked back. With performances in venues from Toronto's iconic Dundas Square to the Los Angeles Convention Center KIIA's fans see and feel the intensity of the performer from the moment he takes the stage.

"Around The Globe" is a sexy, upbeat track that you won't soon forget. Be the first to hear KIIA's latest track "Around The Globe" Friday, May 22.





