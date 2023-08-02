Rising Artist Jean Ryden Unveils New Single 'Parallel Universe'

The track was released alongside a new music video.

By: Aug. 02, 2023

POPULAR

Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Media Post Photo 1 Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Post
Sara Bareilles Sets New Concerts at Rockwood Music Hall Photo 2 Sara Bareilles Sets New Concerts at Rockwood Music Hall
The Oak Ridge Boys Celebrate 50th Anniversary Milestone With Duane Allen, Joe Bonsall, Wil Photo 3 The Oak Ridge Boys Celebrate 50th Anniversary Milestone
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Documentary Coming to Paramount+ Photo 4 Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Documentary Coming to Paramount+

Rising Artist Jean Ryden Unveils New Single 'Parallel Universe'

Rising artist, songwriter and producer Jean Ryden unveils a new single, “Parallel Universe,” alongside a video directed by Angela Ricciardi and Silken Weinberg (Ethel Cain, Albert Hammond Jr) with Jean Ryden. The track, written and produced by Jean, is a vivid personal statement that blends her past and present through a dreamy piano arrangement and haunting lyrics.

“I still have reoccurring dreams where I’m back at the property I grew up on with my parents,” says Jean. “The particular dream that inspired the song felt extremely visceral—it left me with this jarring feeling when I woke up, like the life I had and lost was simply a dream away.

I could close my eyes and be in some other world where nothing bad ever happened, standing in my parents’ room where their bed and belongings were exactly as they left them or laughing in the garden with my mom. After losing both my parents I felt like I was robbed of the life I had and the future I could’ve had. I still feel like my life, as it was, continues on in some parallel universe unscathed by this fault in the stars—but that I am trapped in the wrong one.”

The video weaves together archival family footage with shots of a present-day Ryden to reflect the coming and going of memories, dreams and the overwhelming feeling of wishing a different world was possible. “Parallel Universe” follows the artist’s cinematic debut single, “Chlorine,” which was released earlier this summer to praise from Consequence and Ones to Watch. More from Ryden is imminent. 

The Los Angeles-based artist began studying music at age three, when she started cello lessons as a child on Long Island. Music had long been in her family. Her maternal grandparents were founding members of the Long Island Philharmonic; her grandfather on her mother’s side was a session violinist who had played with Stevie Nicks and Chet Baker and her grandmother, Jean Ryden Eley, is the inspiration for her artist persona.

Ryden’s Julliard-trained mother passed on the family’s passion for music to Ryden, instilling a two-hours-a-day practice habit in her daughter. 

Ryden’s early training, combined with her study of producers like Rostam, James Blake, and Sufjan Stevens, and lyrical influences Elliott Smith and Regina Spektor and Mitski, inform her classic pop songwriting and meticulous production.

Photo credit:  Angela Ricciardi & Silken Weinberg



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Joey Sachi Only Partially Breaks Her Heart on Fractured Photo
Joey Sachi Only Partially Breaks Her Heart on 'Fractured'

Joey Sachi is proud to share her new single, 'Fractured'. The minimal production featured on the track allows Sachi’s vocal performance to become isolated, thus highlighting her raw talent as an upcoming pop star. Sachi’s hypnotizing pipes draw comparison to Billie Eilish, Wet, and Lauren Mayberry of CHVRCHES. 

2
LP Drops Love Song Ahead of New Album Love Lines Photo
LP Drops 'Love Song' Ahead of New Album Love Lines

Multi-platinum, Los Angeles-based artist/singer/songwriter LP (they/them) have released “Love Song,” the third track to be revealed from their new album Love Lines. The song follows “Golden” and “One Like You.” LP’s start in music came as a songwriter for pop giants, including Rihanna, Christina Aguilera, and Celine Dion. Watch the new lyric video!

3
Hooveriii Announce New Album & Share The Tall Grass Photo
Hooveriii Announce New Album & Share 'The Tall Grass'

On Friday and Saturday, August 4 & 5, Hooveriii will be previewing some of the tracks on Pointe and playing old fan favorites during their set at this year’s Pickathon Festival in Happy Valley. On October 12 they will kick off their first tour in support of the new album as the direct support for Mudhoney.  Check out the complete list of our dates!

4
Travis Scotts Utopia Breaks Streaming Records Photo
Travis Scott's 'Utopia' Breaks Streaming Records

Travis Scott’s UTOPIA is setting records. Apple Music confirmed the biggest first day streams of an album in 2023. The album features KayCyy, Teezo Touchdown, Bon Iver, Yves Tumor, Sampha, Drake, Playboi Carti, Sheck Wes, Beyoncé, Rob49, 21 Savage, the Weeknd, Yung Lean, Young Thug, James Blake, Westside Gunn, Kid Cudi, Bad Bunny, Future, and SZA.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay Bring Their 'Off Her Chops' Podcast to Premier Streaming NetworkCassie Lee and Jessica McKay Bring Their 'Off Her Chops' Podcast to Premier Streaming Network
Badsista Lands on Tratratrax With 'Gueto Club' Plus Remixes From Batu and DJ MarfoxBadsista Lands on Tratratrax With 'Gueto Club' Plus Remixes From Batu and DJ Marfox
Video: Fisher Shares Martial Arts-Themed Music Video for Summer Anthem 'Take It Off' With AATIGVideo: Fisher Shares Martial Arts-Themed Music Video for Summer Anthem 'Take It Off' With AATIG
Fantasy Records Announces 25th Anniversary Edition of Susan Tedeschi's 'Just Won't Burn'Fantasy Records Announces 25th Anniversary Edition of Susan Tedeschi's 'Just Won't Burn'

Videos

Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
CHICAGO
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
THE COTTAGE