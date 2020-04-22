Rising Appalachia Celebrate Earth Day with 'Stand Like An Oak'

Long now stewards of resilience, sisters Leah Song and Chloe Smith, better known as the frontwomen of Rising Appalachia, know when to raise their voices and demand to be heard, but also when to harmonize softly, focusing messages of support to the ears of those who might need it the most. "Stand like an Oak" is the latter. The first new music release since Leylines, "Stand like an Oak" features Rising Appalachia at their most intimate, encouraging listeners to "put away your cares" and "fold up your fears"; to "stand like an Oak" in the face of trying times-fitting in that this song is being released in conjunction with Earth Day. Yesterday, The Bluegrass Situation premiered a music video for "Stand like an Oak," which finds Rising Appalachia deep in the song's recording process at Asheville's stunning Echo Mountain Recording studio.

Watch the video below!

"Now, in the time of corona, we are seeing the necessary roles of music and healing practices in our abilities to see through this pandemic and stay steady on our course of compassion and strength," says Chloe. "I wrote this song for a loved one going through the wave and arc of depression and anxiety, someone whom I wanted to sing a reminder to, to find her roots and footing when the wind blows strong. Mental health is a gripping mountain for so many people to climb, and this song honors that journey as well as the people who pull us up out of it. Leah adds, "'Stand like an Oak' is a song to remind us of our innate sturdiness and deep roots in this vital dark soil of Earth; the innate presence and stability of the Oaktree as our model and muse of calmness in the great storms."

"In a time of so much unknown and anxiety around what is to come, we must remember that we always have the tools of the deep ground beneath us, and the ritual for rushing waters to wash away that which does not serve us," says Leah. "Lean into this quiet earthly realm to fortify and strengthen. 'Leave it by the angels of the water...'"

Also announced today is Rising Appalachia's online meet & greet for Friday, April 24th. Titled "A Conversation with Rising Appalachia," fans can make a 'pay what you can' donation and join the band for discussion and song-a digital version of what so many fans take part in while the band tours. "Our meet & greets are ways that we were able to gather before concerts each night to get to know pieces of your stories and deeper stories of place before we take to the stage. Obviously this time there is no stage, just the possibility that we can have a dialogue and dig into some deeper conversations about our work at large, the meaning of these times, and how we can continue to strategize together," says the band. Fans can expect to hear poetics and songs from each band member, resilient strategies, and ideas on adapting to a new normal. Want to join in on the conversation? All details can be found here.

Donations from Friday's meet & greet will be gratefully distributed to the working musicians on Rising Appalachia's team who are currently trying to find a new way to share art. Additionally, 10% of proceeds will be donated to The Dogwood Alliance in honor of Earth Week and their diligence to protecting our planet.

For other isolation ideas, if you haven't yet seen Rising Appalachia's Tiny Desk Concert which features songs from Leylines, their most recent record, might we suggest checking that out on NPR Music.





