Ringo Starr Releases New Single 'Don't Pass Me By'

Ringo releases Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live at the Greek 2019 (Roccabella via BFD/The Orchard) available digitally everywhere and featuring "Don't Pass Me By," as performed by Ringo and His All Starr Band.

Live at the Greek 2019 will be available this Friday, November 25, 2022 on Blu Ray, DVD, CD and a special yellow double vinyl exclusive to participating Record Store Day stores. A great gift for fans who weren't able to catch Ringo and His All Starr band while they toured this past year.

"Don't Pass Me By" was the first song ever written by Ringo, and it was first recorded with, and released by, the Beatles on November 22, 1968. Now 54 years later to the day, this wonderful live rendition is offered from this momentous concert film.

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band (Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Greg Rolie, Hamish Stuart, Warren Ham and Gregg Bissonnette) played at the Greek Theater and were filmed nearly 30 years to the day when Ringo and his very first All Starr Band played there on September 3, 1989. This performance marked the last show of that tour in 2019, which included shows throughout the US and Canada as well as Japan.

It also celebrated 30 years of wonderful music, with All Starrs from previous lineups including Joe Walsh, Nils Lofgren, Jim Keltner, Edgar Winter, Eric Carmen and Wally Palmer, joining in the finale of "With A Little Help From My Friends.''

From its inception and first tour in 1989 with the inaugural All Starr lineup -Joe Walsh, Dr. John, Billy Preston, Rick Danko and Levon Helm from The Band, Clarence Clemons and Nils Lofgren from Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band, and session drum legend Jim Keltner-until the current and 15th iteration - Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band, who he has called "the best 1-800-band in the land," deliver shows packed with hits that continue to delight audiences around the world.

Ringo often says of the concerts that they are peace and love fests, "I love the audience and they love me and the band," and that is exactly what was captured at the Greek, at that famous open air arena among the Redwoods in Griffith Park, on September 2, 2019.

Listen to the new single here: