Ringo Starr Celebrates His Birthday With His Annual Peace & Love Campaign

They will gather together in Los Angeles for Ringo’s annual Peace & Love Birthday event, and at Noon give the traditional “Peace and Love” exclamation.

By: Jul. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month Photo 1 Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month
Music Review: Jeremy Jordan Shows No MERCY With His New Hard Rock Album With AGE OF MADNES Photo 2 AGE OF MADNESS Releases First Album MERCY
Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium Photo 3 Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium
Music Review: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Sounds Good, Sounds Good Photo 4 NEW YORK, NEW YORK A Cast Album Done Right

Ringo Starr Celebrates His Birthday With His Annual Peace & Love Campaign

This July 7, 2023 Ringo Starr and his wife Barbara Starkey will be joined on his birthday by family and friends, including Joe and Marjorie Walsh, All Starrs (past and present) Edgar Winter and Gregg Bissonette, Sheila E, Richard Marx, Jim Keltner as well as friends Benmont Tench, Mike Campbell, Ed Begley Jr, Diane Warren, Roy Orbison Jr and more. 

They will gather together in Los Angeles for Ringo’s annual Peace & Love Birthday event, and at Noon give the traditional “Peace and Love” exclamation. NASA continues to support spreading the message to the universe and will send a pre-recorded message from Ringo into the universe at Noon PST from Barstow California based station in the Deep Space Network. 

Prior to this musicians, including the Silversun Pickups, Blake Mills and King Tuff, will celebrate Ringo’s music with tribute performances.

The global celebrations continue to be confirmed and so far include: 

Sydney, Australia 
Tokyo, Japan
Osaka, Japan
Perm, Russia
Yerevan, Armenia
Ticino, Switzerland
Halle, Germany
Barcelona, Spain
Madrid, Spain
Brescia, Italy
Liverpool, UK
London, UK - Abbey Road Studios
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Chascomús, Argentina
São Paulo, Brazil
Uruguay
New York, USA
Cleveland, USA - Rock Hall
Paraguay
Lima, Peru
Bogota, Columbia
Panama City, Panama
San Salvador, El Salvador
Guatemala City, Guatemala
San Jose, Costa Rica
Los Angeles, USA
NASA’s Goldstone Deep Space Communications Complex: Barstow, California, USA
Maui, Hawaii, USA

Photo credit: Scott Robert Ritchie 



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Begat the Nephilim Release New Single Ossuary Photo
Begat the Nephilim Release New Single 'Ossuary'

The video for 'Ossuary' depicts a story that features the figure from the cover art for the album which was designed by Giannis Nakos (The Agonist, Suffocation, Evergrey) and based on a concept from the bands vocalist and lyricist, Tyler Smith.

2
Video: Kid Francescoli Shares Run Run Video Photo
Video: Kid Francescoli Shares 'Run Run' Video

Following the earlier releases of new singles '1986' and 'You Are Everywhere' (ft. Turbo Goth), Kid Francescoli (the electro-pop project of French musician Mathieu Hocine, author of international hit 'Moon') recently shared 'Run Run,' the third single off his forthcoming LP, Sunset Blue. Watch the new music video now!

3
Alice Pisano Releases New Single Part-Time Girlfriend Photo
Alice Pisano Releases New Single 'Part-Time Girlfriend'

Alice Pisano is a rising star in the London pop scene, with a natural ability to write relatable, emotive songs. Part-Time Girlfriend is a sassy, fierce pop anthem about a guy who doesn’t want to commit. Written and produced with Dustin Dooley at Strongroom Studios in London, the track shows a rockier side to Alice’s sound and songwriting.

4
Chris Pierce Drops New Single Meet Me at the Bottom Photo
Chris Pierce Drops New Single 'Meet Me at the Bottom'

Handpicked by Neil Young to open his upcoming July tour, Chris Pierce has just dropped another single from his upcoming album, Let All Who Will. The single, 'Meet Me at the Bottom' is a recognition for how far we've fallen and a plea for unity to rise back up together. Plus, cehck out tour dates!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Maggot Heart to Release New Album 'HUNGER' in SeptemberMaggot Heart to Release New Album 'HUNGER' in September
Photos: Inside the FOUNDATION Season Two Premiere at Regent Street Cinema in LondonPhotos: Inside the FOUNDATION Season Two Premiere at Regent Street Cinema in London
The Darkness Announce 'Permission To Land' UK & Ireland Headline TourThe Darkness Announce 'Permission To Land' UK & Ireland Headline Tour
Alex Nicol Releases New Single 'Hollywood'Alex Nicol Releases New Single 'Hollywood'

Videos

Video: Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video Video Video: Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video
Experience Kesha's 'GAG ORDER' Songs From Outer Space: Watch the Acoustic Performance Video
Experience Kesha's 'GAG ORDER' Songs From Outer Space: Watch the Acoustic Performance
Watch Carly Rae Jepsen Perform 'Shy Boy' at Glastonbury Video
Watch Carly Rae Jepsen Perform 'Shy Boy' at Glastonbury
Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer Video
Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
ALADDIN
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HAMILTON
& JULIET