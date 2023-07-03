Ringo Starr Celebrates His Birthday With His Annual Peace & Love Campaign

This July 7, 2023 Ringo Starr and his wife Barbara Starkey will be joined on his birthday by family and friends, including Joe and Marjorie Walsh, All Starrs (past and present) Edgar Winter and Gregg Bissonette, Sheila E, Richard Marx, Jim Keltner as well as friends Benmont Tench, Mike Campbell, Ed Begley Jr, Diane Warren, Roy Orbison Jr and more.

They will gather together in Los Angeles for Ringo’s annual Peace & Love Birthday event, and at Noon give the traditional “Peace and Love” exclamation. NASA continues to support spreading the message to the universe and will send a pre-recorded message from Ringo into the universe at Noon PST from Barstow California based station in the Deep Space Network.

Prior to this musicians, including the Silversun Pickups, Blake Mills and King Tuff, will celebrate Ringo’s music with tribute performances.

The global celebrations continue to be confirmed and so far include:

Sydney, Australia

Tokyo, Japan

Osaka, Japan

Perm, Russia

Yerevan, Armenia

Ticino, Switzerland

Halle, Germany

Barcelona, Spain

Madrid, Spain

Brescia, Italy

Liverpool, UK

London, UK - Abbey Road Studios

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Chascomús, Argentina

São Paulo, Brazil

Uruguay

New York, USA

Cleveland, USA - Rock Hall

Paraguay

Lima, Peru

Bogota, Columbia

Panama City, Panama

San Salvador, El Salvador

Guatemala City, Guatemala

San Jose, Costa Rica

Los Angeles, USA

NASA’s Goldstone Deep Space Communications Complex: Barstow, California, USA

Maui, Hawaii, USA

Photo credit: Scott Robert Ritchie