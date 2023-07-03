Ringo Starr Celebrates His Birthday With His Annual Peace & Love Campaign

They will gather together in Los Angeles for Ringo’s annual Peace & Love Birthday event, and at Noon give the traditional “Peace and Love” exclamation.
This July 7, 2023 Ringo Starr and his wife Barbara Starkey will be joined on his birthday by family and friends, including Joe and Marjorie Walsh, All Starrs (past and present) Edgar Winter and Gregg Bissonette, Sheila E, Richard Marx, Jim Keltner as well as friends Benmont Tench, Mike Campbell, Ed Begley Jr, Diane Warren, Roy Orbison Jr and more.
They will gather together in Los Angeles for Ringo’s annual Peace & Love Birthday event, and at Noon give the traditional “Peace and Love” exclamation. NASA continues to support spreading the message to the universe and will send a pre-recorded message from Ringo into the universe at Noon PST from Barstow California based station in the Deep Space Network.
Prior to this musicians, including the Silversun Pickups, Blake Mills and King Tuff, will celebrate Ringo’s music with tribute performances.
Sydney, Australia
Tokyo, Japan
Osaka, Japan
Perm, Russia
Yerevan, Armenia
Ticino, Switzerland
Halle, Germany
Barcelona, Spain
Madrid, Spain
Brescia, Italy
Liverpool, UK
London, UK - Abbey Road Studios
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Chascomús, Argentina
São Paulo, Brazil
Uruguay
New York, USA
Cleveland, USA - Rock Hall
Paraguay
Lima, Peru
Bogota, Columbia
Panama City, Panama
San Salvador, El Salvador
Guatemala City, Guatemala
San Jose, Costa Rica
Los Angeles, USA
NASA’s Goldstone Deep Space Communications Complex: Barstow, California, USA
Maui, Hawaii, USA
Photo credit: Scott Robert Ritchie
