Rico Nasty & Kenny Beats Release 'Anger Management'

Atlantic Records/Sugar Trap recording artist Rico Nasty and producer Kenny Beats have announced today's release of their latest and highly anticipated collaboration. The 9-track mixtape, "ANGER MANAGEMENT" is available now at all DSPs and streaming services HERE.

"ANGER MANAGEMENT" - which sees acclaimed rapper Rico Nasty teaming up with longtime collaborator Kenny Beats who is also joined by Baauer, EarthGang and Splurge.

A wildly charismatic live performer, Rico Nasty - who recently lit up this year's Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival with a pair of spectacularly creative sets - will celebrate "ANGER MANAGEMENT" with an array of highly anticipated international live dates, including headline shows and performances at such world famous festivals as Barcelona, Spain's Primavera Sound (May 30th), AFROPUNK Paris 2019 (July 13th), and Chicago, IL's Pitchfork Music Festival (July 19th). For complete details and ticket information, please visit www.riconastymusic.com.

Rico recently partnered with Skullcandy to launch "12 Moods," a new campaign highlighting a different mood by showcasing an artist, athlete, and color with exclusive products. The campaign began last month - Women's History Month - with "Bold," pairing Rico with pro skateboarder Jenn Soto to spearhead the first release. To celebrate, Rico offered up an exclusive tangerine-colored live performance of "Guap (LaLaLa),". What's more, Rico sits down to discuss edibles, emojis, plastic surgery, "The Baby Shark Song," and more on the first episode of Skullcandy's new "Feel It / Don't Feel It?" series.

Named among Forbes ' annual "30 Under 30 2019: Music," Rico Nasty proved one of 2018's most celebrated artists, earning a wide range of high profile media attention including a cover appearance on The FADER's annual Summer Music issue.

" ANGER MANAGEMENT "

1. Cold

2. Cheat Code (Featuring Baauer)

3. Hatin

4. Big Titties (Featuring Baauer and EarthGang)

5. Nasty World (Skit)

6. Relative

7. Mood (Featuring Splurge)

8. Sell Out

9. Again





Related Articles View More Music Stories