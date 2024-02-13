Rico Nasty & Boys Noize Tease New Song; Announce European Club Shows

The unstopped Rico Nasty continues to keep the world of popular culture on its toes with the news of another new collaboration in the works.

This time Rico Nasty will be teaming with electronic royalty Boys Noize, with the pair announcing two very special European club shows, along with the release of a brand new song “Arintinin” expected to be dropped February 28th.

The pair made a surprise appearance on the recent Friendship Boat Cruise, taking over the ship and causing the best kind of chaos. Billboard managed to capture some of the action and fans can even get a sneak peak of “Arintinin” if they listen closely.

Rico Nasty is also throwing some easter eggs of her own releasing snippets of the song on her channels. Stay tuned for more news on new music. This is the collab of 2024 and not to be missed.

Tour Dates:

February 28th - Paris @ Silencio Club

March 2nd - Berlin @ Trauma Bar

Many artists change the game. However, Rico Nasty reinvents, recharges, and reimagines it with every move. Instead, the Washington, D.C.-born and Maryland-raised sonic sorceress shapeshifts at the speed of the culture, infusing airtight rap with uncontainable punk energy, hyperpop unpredictability, industrial intensity, and just the right amount of heavy metal attitude. Back in high school, she made waves with a series of independent projects before reaching critical mass with 2017's Sugar Trap 2.

On its heels, she maintained this momentum with the fan favorite Nasty in 2018. The collaborative mixtape Anger Management with Kenny Beats closed out 2019 on over a dozen year-end lists, including Complex, Dazed, Fact, The FADER, GQ, NME, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Stereogum, and Vice.

During 2020, her full-length debut, Nightmare Vacation, boasted the gold-certified hit “Smack A Bitch.” Peers sought her out for high-profile collaborations, including the platinum “Tia Tamera” with Doja Cat, “#PROUDCATOWNERREMIX” with the late xxTentacion, “¡aquí yo mando!” with Kali Uchis, and more. Rico's's the rare outlier who can grace the cover the XXL Freshman issue or light up Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show as an ambassador and ignite a mosh pit.

With an inimitable and influential signature style, she has reached multi platinum status, posted up nearly 1 billion streams, and sold out countless shows. Last year she unleashed unfiltered truth with the force of a tornado through a tidal wave on Las Ruinas but from here on out Rico's new mission is to take us back to the Sugar Trap – where it all began.

BOYS NOIZE (Alex Ridha) builds worlds, then builds bridges between them. Propelled by an infatuation with sonic invention and a prescience for subculture, the German-Iraqi artist, DJ and producer has developed a peerless practice that is both deeply informed by electronic music history and determinedly transcending conventions.

As an international festival headliner and A-list producer, BOYS NOIZE embodies the transformation and expansion of 21st century techno, house and electro into the current zeitgeist. Yet as a Berliner and lifelong DJ, he remains dedicated to the underground, regularly flexing the decks at BERGHAIN, TRESOR, RSO, and HÖR, all while running his record label BNR.

Some fans find BOYS NOIZE through his b2b sets with SOLOMUN and VTSS, others through his productions for A$AP ROCKY, TOMMY CASH and FRANK OCEAN; through his house hit "Mvinline" on DEFECTED RECORDS, his remixes for DAFT PUNK, YEAH YEAH YEAHs and DEPECHE MODE, or his EP with VIRGIL ABLOH; through features with RICO NASTY, PUSSY RIOT and KELSEY LU, or reworks of SHYGIRL, SEGA BODEGA and SOPHIE; through this year's blazing run of 140+ bpm techno tracks, or his massive new "Fine Day Anthem" with SKRILLEX, his other half in the duo DOG BLOOD.

BOYS NOIZE's most important collaboration of all, however, is with the ravers that join him across the globe from basements to warehouses to the main stage. Ridha's sets open a dialogue between DJ and dancefloor, always unique and always peaking in ecstatic nights and delirious dawns. There are many facets of BOYS NOIZE, but when the exchange of energy and music is alive and in full force, the one you'll find is the one you make together.

