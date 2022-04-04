Ricky Reeds Wins Grammy for Album of the Year for Production Work on Jon Batiste's 'We Are'

Last night, seven-time Grammy-nominated multi-platinum producer and songwriter Ricky Reed won a Grammy Award for Album of the Year for his production work on Jon Batiste's We Are.

The honor is Reed's second Grammy win, following the trophy for Best Urban Contemporary Album in 2019 for global superstar Lizzo's Cuz I Love You (Deluxe).

2022 will see much more new work from Reed, including the forthcoming album project from Lizzo. Most recently Reed produced Camila Cabello's current single "Bam Bam" featuring Ed Sheeran.

Reed is best known for his work with Lizzo, The Weeknd, Twenty One Pilots, Halsey, Leon Bridges, Kali Uchis and many others. Reed started his own label Nice Life Recording Company in 2014 as a joint venture with Atlantic Records, signing and developing Lizzo. While Lizzo remains in the joint venture, Nice Life went independent in 2017 and the label earned its first #1 record with Lizzo's 2019 smash hit "Truth Hurts." Reed's debut album, The Room featuring Leon Bridges, Jim James, Lido Pimienta, Alessia Cara and more, was released to widespread critical acclaim on Nice Life in July 2020.

Photo credit: Chantal Anderson