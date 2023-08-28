Richard Walter Unveils New Duet 'Lost In Your Light' Ft. Lydia Oliver

RICHARD WALTERS is pleased to present “Lost In Your Light”, an elegant new duet with the vocalist Lydia Oliver.

Lifted from his upcoming album ‘Murmurate’ (out 17 November, via Nettwerk), it finds the Oxford-born songwriter pairing fluttering synths and longing orchestral arrangements, with poetic observations on the complexities of love and attraction.

Inspired by a metaphor from the natural world that a friend had used to describe his own love life, it would prove to be a lightbulb moment in the creation of this poignant new solo single. As Walters explains:

“”Lost in Your Light” came from a long talk with a friend - he’d found himself in an endless on/off relationship. He knew it was bad for him, he knew he couldn’t see a future, but he said he was like a moth trapped in her light. I loved the idea, and I think we can all relate - sometimes we can’t help doing the thing that hurts us most.”

Dappled with light and shade, tenderness and brittleness, “Lost In Your Light” is graced by the Kin Records signed artist Lydia Oliver, whose plaintive vocal adds an affecting yin to Walters’ yang across this intimate duet.

“Lost In Your Light” follows recent teaser tracks “After Midnight”, “Anchor”, and “Move On”, all of which will feature on Walters’ upcoming solo album ‘Murmurate’ this Autumn.

Written in 2022 as the world recalibrated to the tides of change, ‘Murmurate’ is an album that ruminates on our human need for real-world relationships and the importance of meaningful connections with those closest to us.

Combining unassumingly complex arrangements and openly heart-on-sleeve songs, it’s an album that graciously shifts from nocturnal piano ballads (“All Over”), to sprightly folk/pop poetry (“Long Way Down”), darkly lilting lullabies (“Open Everything”) to longing, love-lorn duets (“Locked Up Never Fade”).

With all tracks performed and written by Richard Walters, ‘Murmurate’ was recorded, produced and mixed by Eliot James, before receiving its final mastering by Dyre Gormsen. Amongst the myriad instruments performed by the pair, listeners will also be able to detect Eliot’s 11 year old son Leland James on cello, plus guest vocalist Lydia Oliver. ‘Murmurate’ is released on the Nettwerk album on 17 November 2023.

An artist, performer and songwriter based in the UK, Richard Walters has amassed over 100 million streams across his five critically acclaimed albums and four EP's to date. Since his debut release in 2005, his music has featured on a number of TV shows including Grey’s Anatomy, CSI: Miami and Tin Star, while receiving praise from titles including The Guardian, Clash, Line Of Best Fit and other tastemaker press. Richard’s solo releases have also gained notable support from BBC 6 Music’s Lauren Laverne and Guy Garvey, plus BBC Radio 2’s Jo Whiley and Dermot O’Leary.

Sought-out by stars including Grammy-winner Joe Henry, British icon Alison Moyet and Oscar nominated actress and singer Florence Pugh, Walters has also lent his talents to influential electronic artists including Kx5, Solomun, Sonny Fodera, Sultan + Shepard and more.

A member of the group LYR (with poet laureate Simon Armitage and Patrick Pearson, who release their second album 'The Ultraviolet Age' on 30th June); Richard also released the album ‘Shapes In My Head’ under the name Sun Lo, a collaboration with ATTLAS, earlier this year. Catch Richard tour his latest work this November at these UK headline dates:

RICHARD WALTERS - LIVE DATES 2023

24 Nov - BRISTOL, The Louisiana

25 Nov - OXFORD, Jericho Tavern

29 Nov - MANCHESTER, The Castle Hotel

30 Nov - LONDON, The Grace