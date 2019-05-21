Richard Reed Parry Shares LOST IN THE WAVES 360Â° Music Video, New Album Out 6/21

Today Arcade Fire's polymath instrumentalist Richard Reed Parry has released his innovative 360° live performance video for the new song "Lost in the Waves" from his upcoming album Quiet River of Dust Vol. 2: That Side of the River; watch it HERE. The video's footage was captured at Montreal's Satosphère last fall as part of a live dome experience that pairs the album's music with 360º visuals.



"Lost in the Waves" is a story about a boy who goes to the ocean with his parents; they fall asleep on the beach, he walks into the ocean "and transforms in some magical, nebulous way," says Parry. "What separates us from dissolving into the experience around us? It's a feeling I've definitely had many times, where the boundaries of self and world are permeable to the point of disorientation. So much of this record is about being this young person in an older people's world of music and song, this folk music community where the torch is passed, and losing my father at a young age, and being completely disoriented by that. This record, the songs are also referencing that nebulous psychic territory when you lose your most familiar world, when the village of your childhood disappears and you try to relocate yourself in a different one."



Parry collaborated on the "Lost in the Waves" video with 4-VU. 4-VU is a new digital platform showcasing innovation in live performance and storytelling. Working with artists, arts organizations and the creative industries worldwide, 4-VU nurtures an international arts community committed to cutting edge performances, storytelling and digital media.



The first volume of Quiet River of Dust was released on the autumn equinox of 2018 and this second volume was created at the same time. It was originally set to come out on the spring equinox but nature had other ideas, as it look longer than expected to wait for salt crystals to grow on the artwork to create wave caps and mountaintops-do not underestimate Parry's attention to detail.



Parry is returning for a residency at the Society for Arts and Technology (SAT) dome as part of the Montreal International Jazz Festival from June 25 - 29 and July 2 - 6 and will also perform at Planetarium Hamburg in Hamburg, Germany from August 16 - 18. The immersive performances will combine music from Quiet River of Dust: Vol. 1 & 2 with hypnotic, transforming, nature visuals shot in 360º by Richard on his world travels. Expect an unparalleled live experience that delves into the murky waters of memory and the unconscious mind. Each Friday night of the residency will include an additional show, 'Late nights at the dome: Ambient improvisations in a stunning 360º visual world,' featuring a musical ensemble made of Parry's band and many Montreal musical luminaries. All upcoming Richard Reed Parry tour dates are listed below.

2019 TOUR DATES

6/25 - 6/29 - Montreal, QC - Quiet River of Dust Dome Residency @ SAT Montreal

7/2 - 7/6 - Montreal, QC - Quiet River of Dust Dome Residency @ SAT Montreal

7/12 - Guelph, Canada - Guelph Lake Conservation Area

8/16 - 8/18 - Hamburg, Germany - Planetarium Hamburg



2020 TOUR DATES

5/29 - Hamburg, Germany - Elbphilharmonie - Kleiner Saal





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You