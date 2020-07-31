Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Richard Lynch Recalls Mama's Downhome Cookin' On “Cathead Biscuits” Single

Article Pixel Jul. 31, 2020  

Chart-topping singer-songwriter Richard Lynch stays true to his down-home country roots once again, as he releases the new single and video, "Cathead Biscuits" (Fence Row/MTS).

The song, which came to life after a festival performance in Eastern Kentucky, was the Most-Downloaded track at Texas country radio this past week, according to CDTex. It also debuted at #115 on the Texas Regional Radio Report chart. It will be available for streaming and download on Friday, July 31st, 2020.

"My keyboard player Tony (Williams) and I were talking about our Appalachian roots after a show we were headlining in Kentucky," said Richard. "The conversation turned to the good ol' country food that was made and served, and what do you know? A song was born!"

Watch the video for "Cathead Biscuits" below:

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


