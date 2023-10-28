Rich Morris Joins Composition Media as Senior Vice President of Content & Brands

Animation studio Composition Media, led by Carl Reed, the producer of the Academy Award-winning short "Hair Love," is broadening its scope, announcing today that former Rock The Bells and Paramount executive Rich Morris has joined the cutting-edge studio as Senior Vice President of Content & Brands, a newly created position within the company.

In his recently acquired position, Morris will be responsible for spearheading the licensing and merchandising initiatives related to Composition Media's wholly-owned intellectual property as well as its joint production ventures. Additionally, he will be tasked with recognizing potential collaborative opportunities, from both a traditional and non-traditional entertainment standpoint, helping to drive brand integrations into projects, and steering marketing efforts for the company and its portfolio.

Morris brings nearly 20 years of expertise in marketing, branding, and strategic business solutions. Prior to joining Composition Media, Morris served as VP of Global Commerce for Rock The Bells, the entertainment brand led by LL COOL J. During his tenure, Morris built the brand's licensing and merchandising vertical, restructured the ecommerce business and built the strategies for both areas that would lead to long-term growth.

Morris's experience also includes a role as Paramount's (ViacomCBS) Vice President of Consumer Products Global Trade Marketing and Vice President of Consumer Products Franchise Management, where he expertly executed major global trade campaigns and events and transformed intellectual properties into revenue-generating franchise powerhouses, including the expansion of BET into the consumer products arena.

Further bolstering its team as the company expands its operations in key growth areas, Issac "Ike" Reed, an avid researcher of transmedia and digital media, has been named Creative Director and esteemed illustrator and artist Anthony Piper has joined as Senior Art Director at Composition Media.

With an expertise in transforming storytelling through a multi-platform narrative, Ike Reed's career commenced at Brainfreeze Interactive before founding Lion Forge Comics' digital arm, where he introduced captivating tales like "Quincredible" and "Trimaxx." Dedicated to nurturing emerging storytellers, Ike established Big Fat Hero, a Geektainment Developer seamlessly merging geek culture with cutting-edge entertainment.

Before landing at Composition Media as the Senior Art Director, Anthony Piper's expertise spans over two decades across television, digital platforms, and print media. His diverse portfolio encompasses comic books, animated films, and campaigns for the likes of Netflix, Brisk and The New York Times. His love for cinema combined with his unique design skills is evident in contributions to Marvel Comics' iconic IPs including "X-Men," "Guardians of the Galaxy," and "Spider-Man," as well as his animation work for Facebook, Warner Brothers Studios and Fox.

"At Composition Media, we believe in the power of diverse voices coming together to create stories that resonate with a wide audience," shared Composition Media Founder Carl Reed. "We understand that a company is only as good as the talent it has. The addition of Rich, Ike, and Anthony's profound expertise and seasoned backgrounds will amplify Composition Media's tireless commitment to share innovative and inclusive narratives."

"I am honored to join Composition Media and bring my unwavering passion and experience to this dynamic team," added Morris. "The profound vision held by Carl Reed harmonizes seamlessly with my steadfast dedication to fostering inclusive storytelling. I am thrilled to embark on this journey alongside a collective that not only crafts enthralling content but amplifies voices and inspires through its empowering narratives."

The additions to the Composition Media team come on the heels of a busy year for the visionary studio. Founded by Carl Reed, who recently won an Emmy for his work on Nine PBS's "Drawn In" short series, the company announced an anime production partnership with Manuel and Geiszel Godoy's Black Sands Entertainment, a leading force in Black comic book publishing. The first collaborative project between the two companies includes an adaptation of the comic "Black Sands: The Seven Kingdoms" into a geopolitical culturally-rich anime TV series.

Additional projects in development include the 2D animated adult-comedy "Bad Grandmas," a feature film co-produced alongside Steve Harvey's East 112; "Sky & Luna," the first movie in an eight-picture slate partnership with Labid Aziz's People of Culture Studios and Man of Action Entertainment; and "Catapult Feud," a TV series based on the critically acclaimed board game of the same name.

As an organization that embraces and embodies disruption in the entertainment ecosystem, Composition Media presents universally themed stories to audiences looking for elevated content. Adopting a transmedia approach to seed and develop IP through collaboration with storytellers around the world, Composition Media brings fresh entertainment properties to audiences globally.