Rich Forever Music Releases 'No Permission' by Airi Featuring YK Osiris

Rich Forever Music, the label founded by hip hop heavyweight Rich The Kid, is announcing today the release of "No Permission" by Houston female singer, Airi, the "First Lady" of the Rich Forever label.

"No Permission" features popular R&B artist YK Osiris whose previous track "Secret" with Ann Marie, peaked at #22 on Billboard's Hot R&B songs in January and solo single "Worth It" debuted at #87 on Billboard's Hot 100 in March.

Airi, also known to her 1.6 million YouTube subscribers and her 1 million Instagram followers as "mocha princess" is a young, vibrant, life-loving artist and lifestyle blogger/prankster. Her debut single and music video, "U Mad", racked up over 1 million views in just a few months and featured Rich The Kid himself.

This release comes on the wave of the viral success of fellow Rich Forever Music signees 83 Babies with their hit song "No Cap" racking up over 20 million streams this summer. Airi joined 83 Babies, NLE Choppa and Yung Bino on The World Is Yours 2 tour with Rich and is also featured on one of the hottest tracks on the new compilation album "Rich Forever 4" called "Tell Me."

Rich the Kid is currently celebrating his 5th track on the Billboard Hot 100 "Daddy" with Blueface. This follows a hugely successful year for the artist and businessman whose second album "The World Is Yours 2" went straight into the album charts at number 2, continuing the hit-makers winning streak.

"No Permission" is now available on all music streaming platforms and a music video will follow soon. Listen below:





