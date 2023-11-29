Rich Campanella And The Sunrise Band Return With New Single

The single is out now on all streaming platforms.

Nov. 29, 2023

Strap in and hold on tight: there's a "New Wind Comin''! With this poignant new track, prolific singer/songwriter Rich Campanella has gifted us an anthem, a mantra for the masses. It's a clarion call for unification in this great nation and a call for brotherhood.

Rich Campanella and The Sunrise Band burn bright on "New Wind Comin''; a powerful blues rock barrage that goes beyond the traditional norms of the genre. Leaden with screaming guitar bends, wah wah pedal wails and a throwback nod to the gigantic riffs from the 70s and 80s, intertwined with a vocal prowess reminiscent of giants of the genre like Bryan Adams, Billy Squire, Lou Gramm (Foreigner) and Steve Perry (Journey) - "New Wind Comin'' is quite the rush!

Rich calls his gripping and powerful group of songs "New classic rock for a New Era". He cites some of his many guitar playing influences as Cream, Jimi Hendrix, Robin Trower, The Allman Brothers, Steve Howe of Yes, The Marshall Tucker Band, and Badfinger.

As a songwriter, Rich is adept at crafting melodies with potent lyrics that captivate audiences, and his talent as both a vocalist and lead guitarist has allowed him the luxury of attracting musicians from Berkeley, Juilliard & Broadway to round out his rockin' band. Past producers have included Lorenzo Crescibene (Blues Traveler, Darlene Love, Kirk Franklin) and the Emmy Winning Arturo Barrientos (Shakira). He is joined on Drums by Jack Mikolajczyk (Jersey Boys) and Robbie Sko on the Hammond B3 on "Over and Over".

A true renaissance man in the field of entertainment, Rich has led a varied and storied life thus far; enjoying success as a singer auditioning for The Voice, X Factor, American Idol and America's Got Talent; as a SAG-AFTRA actor appearing on a reality show on HGTV hosted by Good Morning America's Lara Spencer which also aired on CMT country music television and can be found on Hulu, and on The Americans with Keri Russell; in the field of sports, Rich was interviewed for an on-air spot in the ESPN's Dream Job contest, where he was chosen out of over 1000 people for the audition, and in his earlier years, Rich even was a walk-on quarterback for a semi-pro football team!

Moonlighting as an on-air correspondent, Rich has interviewed various celebrities including Evander Holyfield, Robert Irvine from Restaurant Impossible, the cast of the TV shows Chuck, Psych and Burn Notice, Paul Sorvino, Frank Gifford, David Cassidy, Steve Forbes, Buzz Aldrin just to mention a few. His interviews have aired essentially across the country starting with some AM and FM radio in California and the Midwest and now most recently in the Florida markets on iHeartRadio as a correspondent.

Rich even comes from a deep musical heritage. His grandma Bette was Frank Sinatra 's first piano player in Hoboken and his Mom and uncle Pat played in a band with Louis Prima. His grandfather had songs published and on the radio and had patented some accessories for the acoustic guitar.



