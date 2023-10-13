Rich Brian, Warren Hue & Zion T. Release 'World Stop Turning'

The track was released alongside a new music video.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

88rising releases the official audio and music video for “World Stop Turning,” a new single from its new media & artist collective, 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE. For its launch, the collective tapped artists Rich Brian, Warren Hue and Zion.T.

“World Stop Turning” is a dreamy R&B earworm with cozy melodies. The singer/rapper trio reminisce on former relationships, looking back on spurned lovers who won't be missed when the world stops turning. The accompanying music video portrays Rich Brian, Warren Hue and Zion.T spending a Sunday afternoon with friends and family, offering a glimpse into the lives of people within their community. From backyard mahjong games to pickup basketball in the driveway, the serenity of the neighborhood is the backdrop to the video.

A further nod to the nostalgia of Asian-American culture in the new video, vintage Honda vehicles — from the 1996 Civic Hatchback that the artists are chilling in, to the throwback CRX, Prelude, S200 and Acura Integra — take the 88rising artists on a procession through their neighborhood while celebrating the popular Asian car culture scene of this era. 

Featured in the “World Stop Turning” music video is Rich Brian and Warren Hue wearing the “88 Type R” capsule, a limited-edition apparel collaboration between 88rising and Honda. The unisex collection, which includes cut-and-sew pieces, debuted and quickly sold out in August at 88rising's Head In The Clouds Music & Arts Los Angeles Festival.

To celebrate the release of the track, a new limited edition “88 Type R” Black Athletic Jersey from 88rising and Honda will be available for a limited time for purchase on 88NIGHTMARKET HERE.

ABOUT 88RISING

88rising is a pioneering global music and media company representing the best of Asian talent. Since its inception, 88rising has paved the way for many music industry firsts: the Asian artist to top the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop charts, Spotify's Weekly Global Albums chart and enter the top 10 on Mediabase's Top 40 chart, the first to launch an all-Asian radio channel in North America, and the first and only record label to have a main stage slot at Coachella.

88rising is also most notably the first company to present an Asian-centric music festival in the United States, Head in the Clouds Music & Arts Festival, now in partnership with powerhouse promoter Goldenvoice. The festival expanded globally, for the first time, to Jakarta, Indonesia and Manila, Philippines in 2022.

In 2023, the festival also expanded domestically from the flagship location in Pasadena, CA to Queens for the inaugural Head In The Clouds New York. In 2021, 88rising executive produced and curated the soundtrack to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - Marvel Studios' first Asian-American superhero. Previously, in 2019, 88rising was awarded Label of the Year by NetEase, one of China's largest music streaming platforms.

With over 160 million followers across global social media platforms and over 50 billion total streams and views, 88rising's global influence is undeniable.

ABOUT HONDA

Honda offers a full line of clean, safe, fun and connected vehicles sold through more than 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. The award-winning Honda lineup includes the Civic and Accord, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan. Honda's electrified vehicle lineup includes the Accord hybrid, CR-V hybrid, and, in the future, Civic hybrid. The Honda Prologue SUV, Honda's first volume battery-electric vehicle, will join the lineup in 2024. 

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for over 40 years and currently operates 18 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2022, more than 99% of all Honda vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, with more than two-thirds made in America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.



