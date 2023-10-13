Rich Brian, Warren Hue & Zion T. Release 'World Stop Turning'

88rising releases the official audio and music video for “World Stop Turning,” a new single from its new media & artist collective, 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE. For its launch, the collective tapped artists Rich Brian, Warren Hue and Zion.T.

“World Stop Turning” is a dreamy R&B earworm with cozy melodies. The singer/rapper trio reminisce on former relationships, looking back on spurned lovers who won't be missed when the world stops turning. The accompanying music video portrays Rich Brian, Warren Hue and Zion.T spending a Sunday afternoon with friends and family, offering a glimpse into the lives of people within their community. From backyard mahjong games to pickup basketball in the driveway, the serenity of the neighborhood is the backdrop to the video.

A further nod to the nostalgia of Asian-American culture in the new video, vintage Honda vehicles — from the 1996 Civic Hatchback that the artists are chilling in, to the throwback CRX, Prelude, S200 and Acura Integra — take the 88rising artists on a procession through their neighborhood while celebrating the popular Asian car culture scene of this era.

Featured in the “World Stop Turning” music video is Rich Brian and Warren Hue wearing the “88 Type R” capsule, a limited-edition apparel collaboration between 88rising and Honda. The unisex collection, which includes cut-and-sew pieces, debuted and quickly sold out in August at 88rising's Head In The Clouds Music & Arts Los Angeles Festival.

To celebrate the release of the track, a new limited edition “88 Type R” Black Athletic Jersey from 88rising and Honda will be available for a limited time for purchase on 88NIGHTMARKET HERE.

