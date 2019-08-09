Rich Brian Premieres Video For 100 DEGREES, New Album THE SAILOR Out Now

Indonesian rapper Rich Brian premieres the official video for new single "100 Degrees" today. Taken from Rich Brian's new album, The Sailor, "100 Degrees" is a thematic departure from previous singles "Kids" and "Yellow." Produced by 1Mind (French Montana's "Unforgettable") and Kid Culture, the song is reminiscent of the hot summer days when pool, libraries and movie theatres become the best escape from the heat. Directed by DAPS (Migos, Wizkid and Drake), the video follows a disinterested Brian as he floats through the chaos of the summertime.

Watch the video here:

The Sailor, out now on 88rising, exclusively distributed by 12Tone, has reached over 60 million streams since its release-listen here and watch the album's accompanying Sing J. Lee-directed short film here.

Brian is set to perform songs from The Sailor for the very first time at 88rising's Head in the Clouds Festival on August 17. He will also embark on a headline tour of North America this October with stops at New York's Terminal 5, Chicago's House of Blues, Seattle's The Showbox and more. See below for the full list of dates.

Featuring production from Bekon & The Donuts, 1Mind, Frank Dukes and Rich Brian himself, The Sailor documents 19-year-old Brian's coming of age in the public eye, which has taken him from an Internet-born rapper to an Indonesian icon and hero for Asian youth around the world. The Sailor vinyl and merchandise is now available for a limited time here.

The Sailor was recorded over the last year between New York, Los Angeles and Jakarta. The album features singles "Yellow" and "Kids" which have been streamed over 25 million timesglobally. Album highlights include summer anthem "100 Degrees," "Where Does The Time Go" featuring 88rising labelmate Joji and "Rapapapa," which includes a spoken word verse from Wu-Tang Clan legend RZA. The Sailor was executive produced by Brian, Bekon & The Donuts and 88rising founder Sean Miyashiro.

Rich Brian is 19-year-old Brian Imanuel, born in Jakarta, Indonesia. After sharing a string of

singles featuring guests such as 21 Savage, Offset and Playboi Carti, Brian's debut album,Amen, was released to widespread critical acclaim in 2018. Brian has since gone on to sell out shows across North America, Europe and Asia, and festivals around the world including Bonnaroo and Rolling Loud. Brian currently resides in Los Angeles, California.

RICH BRIAN LIVE

August 17 Head in the Clouds Festival Los Angeles, CA

October 7 Terminal 5 New York, NY

October 8 Rebel Complex Toronto, ON

October 9 Theater of the Living Arts Philadelphia, PA

October 11 House of Blues Boston, MA

October 12 The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD

October 14 House of Blues Chicago, IL

October 18 Vogue Theatre Vancouver, BC

October 19 The Showbox Seattle, WA

October 20 Roseland Theater Portland, OR





