RiTcH Unveils Infectious & Energetic 'Big Dream'

The track is out now on streaming platforms.

By: Oct. 19, 2023

RiTcH is an artist known for his innovative and immersive approach to music. With a penchant for creating uniquely captivating experiences, the Warrington based singer-songwriter pushes the boundaries of traditional music consumption, delivering limitless creativity, deeply introspective lyrics and unshakable optimism. Drawing inspiration from artists like Tyler, the Creator, RiTcH is unlike anything you've heard or seen before. 

His latest single “Big Dream” delves into exposing a doomed relationship, peeling back layers to reveal the superficial motives beneath. Painting the story of a former girlfriend who re-enters RiTcH's life, now that his music career has gained momentum, RiTcH who is armed with self-awareness, happily embraces the surface-level affection. “She come back for the Big Dream” he chants, fully acknowledging the true intentions of his former flame. 

Sonically, the animated and upbeat “Big Dream” matches RiTcH's infectious energy, showcasing his signature vocal stacks and harmonies which sit sweetly over a raw blend of guitars and synths, creating the ultimate feel-good track.

In true RiTcH fashion, the release of "Big Dream" is accompanied by engaging artwork, videos and additional creative content designed to deepen the song's narrative. The artwork, seemingly just another collage of RiTcH's face upon first glance, uncovers its hidden depths when gazed upon with a certain focus of the viewer's eyes to reveal a hidden 3D image in the form of a stereogram. 

Furthermore, in an accompanying music video, RiTcH takes viewers on an infinite zoom journey through his future music career where hidden scenes surface gradually throughout the seemingly eternal layers. The mesmerising video invites audiences to delve into the underlying message with each viewing revealing another hidden easter egg. RiTcH explains, “I rate videos where you see something new with each watch. There are loads of hidden things in this video that not only connect to me personally but also reference songs I've already released and to my future songs. Too many to take in with one watch."

RiTcH has racked up streaming numbers in the hundreds of thousands, performed in venues across the country and was previously part of a band who was signed to a major label. It's clear to see that RiTcH is quickly becoming an artist on the rise, so come along for the ride, as you won't want to miss out.



