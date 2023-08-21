Reyna Roberts To Release Debut Album 'Bad Girl Bible, Vol 1' in September

Breakout country artist and showstopping performer Reyna Roberts set to release her debut album Bad Girl Bible, Vol 1 on September 8th (via EMPIRE Nashville). Pre-save here.

This new album follows the success of previously released singles off the album “Country Club” and “One Way Street,” which have seen a great response from press and fans alike, with Wonderland Magazine stating, “Roberts’ heartfelt lyrics capture the universal theme of unrequited love, striking a chord with listeners worldwide.” She is also set to release another single from the album on September 1st entitled “Louisiana.”

For the release of “One Way Street” Roberts partnered with Nashville-based company, The General Insurance in its initiative to support rising artists. They unveiled The General Sound Studio™ and are collaborating with Epic Records to provide national exposure and give up-and-coming artists their big break.

For this partnership Roberts decided that “One Way Street” was the perfect fit. The fiery singer-songwriter has also recently partnered with Amazon Prime, Grammy Museum, CMT, CMA, Amazon Music, Bud Light, Tennessee Titans, Stella Rosa, and NASCAR.

When asked about the release of her debut album Bad Girl Bible, Vol 1, Reyna said, “Bad Girl Bible, Vol. 1 is the first half of my debut double album. This is my story of being in love, on the run, my journey through Hell, and ultimately God’s salvation. I’m excited about this debut album because people will get to see a full picture of who I truly am. I’m a writer on every song and I also co-produced many of the songs as well, because I had a specific vision for each one- that also included detailed visuals. I spent countless days and nights going over every detail for this album.

My goal was to make sure there was personality and character throughout the entire project, so the audience can experience my journey on every level. This album is the truest reflection of my sound as an artist. Even though you hear some country trap and country pop early on. You feel like you’re on the run with me, and my sound becomes more outlaw country the darker the journey becomes. This is my Old Testament.”

Roberts continues blazing a trail toward success, receiving high praise from the industry and her peers. Roberts has opened for Reba McEntire, toured with country artist Jamey Johnson, and has performed with Luke Combs. Her music is “hard-hitting and anthemic” (Rolling Stone, Rolling Stone Country), “lively and energetic” (Billboard), and she has created songs for ESPN, Apple TV +, NFL, and Hallmark Channel.

She has been featured in People, New York Times, Taste of Country, The Boot, Music Now, Wide Open Country, and many other publications, demonstrating that her music resonates with fans and critics alike. Bad Girl Bible, Vol. 1, is set to release on September 8, 2023 and will be followed by Vol. 2 set for release in 2024. Stay tuned to Reyna’s socials below for more updates following the release of Bad Girl Bible, Vol. 1 as well as upcoming tour dates from this talented young artist.