Reyna Roberts To Release Debut Album 'Bad Girl Bible, Vol 1' in September

She is also set to release another single from the album on September 1st entitled “Louisiana.”

By: Aug. 21, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available F Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available From Sony Masterworks
Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne Tomorrow Photo 2 Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne
Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen' Photo 3 Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen'
BOILER ROOM SOUTHALL Announces Programme Lineup Photo 4 BOILER ROOM SOUTHALL Announces Programme Lineup

Reyna Roberts To Release Debut Album 'Bad Girl Bible, Vol 1' in September

Breakout country artist and showstopping performer Reyna Roberts set to release her debut album Bad Girl Bible, Vol 1 on September 8th (via EMPIRE Nashville). Pre-save here.

This new album follows the success of previously released singles off the album “Country Club” and “One Way Street,” which have seen a great response from press and fans alike, with Wonderland Magazine stating, “Roberts’ heartfelt lyrics capture the universal theme of unrequited love, striking a chord with listeners worldwide.” She is also set to release another single from the album on September 1st entitled “Louisiana.”

For the release of “One Way Street” Roberts partnered with Nashville-based company, The General Insurance in its initiative to support rising artists. They unveiled The General Sound Studio™ and are collaborating with Epic Records to provide national exposure and give up-and-coming artists their big break.

For this partnership Roberts decided that “One Way Street” was the perfect fit. The fiery singer-songwriter has also recently partnered with Amazon Prime, Grammy Museum, CMT, CMA, Amazon Music, Bud Light, Tennessee Titans, Stella Rosa, and NASCAR. 

When asked about the release of her debut album Bad Girl Bible, Vol 1, Reyna said, “Bad Girl Bible, Vol. 1 is the first half of my debut double album. This is my story of being in love, on the run, my journey through Hell, and ultimately God’s salvation. I’m excited about this debut album because people will get to see a full picture of who I truly am. I’m a writer on every song and I also co-produced many of the songs as well, because I had a specific vision for each one- that also included detailed visuals. I spent countless days and nights going over every detail for this album.

My goal was to make sure there was personality and character throughout the entire project, so the audience can experience my journey on every level. This album is the truest reflection of my sound as an artist. Even though you hear some country trap and country pop early on. You feel like you’re on the run with me, and my sound becomes more outlaw country the darker the journey becomes. This is my Old Testament.”

Roberts continues blazing a trail toward success, receiving high praise from the industry and her peers. Roberts has opened for Reba McEntire, toured with country artist Jamey Johnson, and has performed with Luke Combs. Her music is “hard-hitting and anthemic” (Rolling Stone, Rolling Stone Country), “lively and energetic” (Billboard), and she has created songs for ESPN, Apple TV +, NFL, and Hallmark Channel.

She has been featured in People, New York Times, Taste of Country, The Boot, Music Now, Wide Open Country, and many other publications, demonstrating that her music resonates with fans and critics alike.  Bad Girl Bible, Vol. 1, is set to release on September 8, 2023 and will be followed by Vol. 2 set for release in 2024. Stay tuned to Reyna’s socials below for more updates following the release of Bad Girl Bible, Vol. 1 as well as upcoming tour dates from this talented young artist.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Lion Heights Release New Single Love Marijuana Featuring Chuck Fenda Photo
Lion Heights Release New Single 'Love Marijuana' Featuring Chuck Fenda

Lion Heights is comprised of Dane Foltin (Bass), Jeremy Carlson (Lead vox, keys), and James Campbell (Guitar). The Texas-based band has built a respected roots reggae reputation, opening for acclaimed acts like  Lee “Scratch” Perry, Kabaka Pyramid, Jesse Royal, Cocoa Tea, Arise Roots and others.

2
Video: Laufey Premieres Video for Hit Single From The Start Photo
Video: Laufey Premieres Video for Hit Single 'From The Start'

The video was directed by Jason Lester (Hozier, Phoebe Bridgers), with concept and creative direction by Laufey’s identical twin Junia Lin. It is a mid-century fantasia, drawing inspiration from the minimalism, shapes, and colors of Piet Mondrian, Bauhaus architecture, modernist design and Golden Age Hollywood movie musicals.

3
UNITYTX Share New Single DIAMOND DIEZ Photo
UNITYTX Share New Single 'DIAMOND DIEZ'

UNITYTX announced their new album FERALITY and shared singles “ROC SH!T” and “LOST IN DAYZ”. Produced by Andrew Wade (Wage War, A Day To Remember), FERALITY finds UNITYTX confronting the last few years head-on with a blistering cocktail of car crash energy, sludgy horror-show macabre, industrial metal sheen and sinister subliminality.

4
Video: Lauv Releases New Music Video for Love U Like That Photo
Video: Lauv Releases New Music Video for 'Love U Like That'

Co-directed by Lauv and Gian Rivera, the transformative video showcases a brand-new side to the artist as well as a journey of self-exploration and freedom. The visual opens with a captivating shot of Lauv surrounded by numerous TVs and cameras, while being weighed down by chains. Watch the new music video now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Amber Riley & Taye Diggs to Voice Ursula & King Triton in Disney's ARIEL Animated Series Inspired By THE LITTLE MERMAIDAmber Riley & Taye Diggs to Voice Ursula & King Triton in Disney's ARIEL Animated Series Inspired By THE LITTLE MERMAID
Magnolia Park Unveil Two New EP's 'HeartEater' & 'MoonEater'Magnolia Park Unveil Two New EP's 'HeartEater' & 'MoonEater'
Lil Zay Osama Returns With New Mixtape '4 the Trenches'Lil Zay Osama Returns With New Mixtape '4 the Trenches'
YUNG FAZO Drops 'Starboy'YUNG FAZO Drops 'Starboy'

Videos

Video: Miley Cyrus Recreates Iconic 'Hannah Montana' Moment Video Video: Miley Cyrus Recreates Iconic 'Hannah Montana' Moment
Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video
Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
Go Inside Michael James Scott's Broadway Crib Video
Go Inside Michael James Scott's Broadway Crib
Watch Lauren Jones and Kara Lane Sing 'Mrs. de Winter Is Here' from REBECCA Video
Watch Lauren Jones and Kara Lane Sing 'Mrs. de Winter Is Here' from REBECCA
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SOME LIKE IT HOT
CHICAGO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
ALADDIN