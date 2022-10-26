Reyna Roberts Releases New Song 'Pretty Little Devils'

Rising star and showstopping performer Reyna Roberts released her new song "Pretty Little Devils" today via EMPIRE. Written by Roberts alongside Kendall Brower and producer David Mescon, "Pretty Little Devils" highlights Roberts' unique ability to seamlessly intersect trap beats with country instrumentation, combining all her southern musical influences into one hit song.

"My inspiration behind the song came from watching the show P-Valley and listening to Megan Thee Stallion and Jamey Johnson, while I was on tour with him," said Roberts. "I've always loved southern trap and country music, which has led me to create a new genre. I'm incorporating the music and culture I love and this song reflects that!"

Roberts first drew praise for her "raucous" (The New York Times) "banger" (Rolling Stone), debut single "Stompin' Grounds," which was featured during ESPN's Monday Night Football throughout the 2020 season. Her singles "67 (Winchester)," "Raised Right," and "Countdown To Victory" were also released to critical acclaim.

The daughter of two Army combat engineers, the singer-songwriter was inspired by the country, rock, and pop influences she listened to growing up in Alabama, including Christina Aguilera, Gretchen Wilson, Beyoncé, and The Chicks. These influences have melded into a unique sound that is Roberts' own, defying the confines of traditional genre rules.

Roberts recently showcased her powerhouse vocals when she performed double duty singing the national anthem and a high-energy, 45-min set at both the Nascar Cup Series Playoff Race and Formula 1 United States Grand Prix last weekend. An Amazon Music 2022 Artist to Watch, she was also featured this week on Amazon Music Group Thread with fellow artist Willie Jones where they celebrated Country Music Month and their contribution to the genre.

Roberts has received high praise from the industry and her peers over her short career. A member of the 2021 CMT Next Women of Country class and a Radio.com Leading Ladies honoree, Roberts was also named one of The Boot's 2021 Artists to Watch. This year, she opened for Reba McEntire and made her first appearances at Stagecoach festival and CMA Fest. Most recently, she was featured in "The Power of Women in Country Music" exhibit at the GRAMMY Museum. The buzzworthy star's debut album is expected to release in 2023.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo Credit: Dire Image