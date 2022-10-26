Reyna Roberts Releases New Song 'Pretty Little Devils'
The buzzworthy star’s debut album is expected to release in 2023.
Rising star and showstopping performer Reyna Roberts released her new song "Pretty Little Devils" today via EMPIRE. Written by Roberts alongside Kendall Brower and producer David Mescon, "Pretty Little Devils" highlights Roberts' unique ability to seamlessly intersect trap beats with country instrumentation, combining all her southern musical influences into one hit song.
"My inspiration behind the song came from watching the show P-Valley and listening to Megan Thee Stallion and Jamey Johnson, while I was on tour with him," said Roberts. "I've always loved southern trap and country music, which has led me to create a new genre. I'm incorporating the music and culture I love and this song reflects that!"
Roberts first drew praise for her "raucous" (The New York Times) "banger" (Rolling Stone), debut single "Stompin' Grounds," which was featured during ESPN's Monday Night Football throughout the 2020 season. Her singles "67 (Winchester)," "Raised Right," and "Countdown To Victory" were also released to critical acclaim.
The daughter of two Army combat engineers, the singer-songwriter was inspired by the country, rock, and pop influences she listened to growing up in Alabama, including Christina Aguilera, Gretchen Wilson, Beyoncé, and The Chicks. These influences have melded into a unique sound that is Roberts' own, defying the confines of traditional genre rules.
Roberts recently showcased her powerhouse vocals when she performed double duty singing the national anthem and a high-energy, 45-min set at both the Nascar Cup Series Playoff Race and Formula 1 United States Grand Prix last weekend. An Amazon Music 2022 Artist to Watch, she was also featured this week on Amazon Music Group Thread with fellow artist Willie Jones where they celebrated Country Music Month and their contribution to the genre.
Roberts has received high praise from the industry and her peers over her short career. A member of the 2021 CMT Next Women of Country class and a Radio.com Leading Ladies honoree, Roberts was also named one of The Boot's 2021 Artists to Watch. This year, she opened for Reba McEntire and made her first appearances at Stagecoach festival and CMA Fest. Most recently, she was featured in "The Power of Women in Country Music" exhibit at the GRAMMY Museum. The buzzworthy star's debut album is expected to release in 2023.
Listen to the new single here:
Photo Credit: Dire Image
From This Author - Michael Major
October 25, 2022
Actor and comedian Cedric the Entertainer brings the laughs on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” 'The Neighborhood” star talks about working alongside the legendary Patti LaBelle on his sitcom. He also shares why it’s hard to go on vacation with Steve Harvey and how the “Family Feud” host helped him get his start in stand-up comedy. Watch videos now!
Cody Cozz to Release 'Right On Time' on Friday
October 25, 2022
The track was produced by Craig Campbell and Bart Busch, and it was written by Jackie Lee and Justin Wilson. Cody Cozz released his debut single “On My Way” on Craig Campbell’s Grindstone Records in June. He has been teasing the song on his TikTok and has garnered thousands of responses in the last few days.
Saweetie Announces 'The Single Life' Project With New Partnership with Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey
October 25, 2022
Guests were invited to an invite-only private event in Hollywood with a speakeasy theme. The event featured music played by DJ Miss Milan, light bites, and branded photo moments throughout the venue. The Grammy-nominated artist showcased five signature Jack Honey cocktails including Saweet & Sour, Big Mouf Blogs, and more.
Photos: Crunchyroll & Lady Gaga Team Up For Another Chromatica Streetwear Collab
October 25, 2022
A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Born This Way Foundation, a nonprofit organization co-founded by Lady Gaga and her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, with the mission to support youth mental health and work with young people to build a kinder and braver world. Check out photos of the new streetwear collaboration now!
LIVE! WITH KELLY & RYAN Is the Only Syndicated Talk Show To Grow Over the Prior Week in Households
October 25, 2022
During the week of Oct. 10, 2022, “Live with Kelly and Ryan” grew over the prior week by 7% in Households (1.6 rating vs. 1.5 rating) and by 3% in Total Viewers (2.268 million vs. 2.211 million) and held even week to week among Women 25-54 (0.6 rating). “Live” stood as the only syndicated talk show to deliver weekly growth in Households (+7%).