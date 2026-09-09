Revenge Wife Shares Second Single 'In The Flowers'

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Revenge Wife, the solo project of HOLYCHILD frontwoman Liz Nistico, announced her debut album Alien Witch last month and has now returned with a new single from the record, 'In the Flowers.'

'This song is about unconditional love,' Nistico proclaims. 'To me, this song is divine feminine energy. Because it's so soft vocally but then the production is like a prog song. I wanted to merge femininity with hard rock.'

Hushed vocals punch in over gritty drums as the song moves through what is described as a wild sonic journey. Lyrically, Nistico explores the concept of one forever, leaning into loving completely for eternity.

'This was one of the first songs I wrote on this album and it was the last one I produced. I felt so certain about my production by the end, like, wow I did that, maybe I can do anything.'

Written and produced by Nistico, sonically she was trying to merge The Voidz and the Cardigans, which has been her target for the sonic feel of her entire album.

The new single follows a Los Angeles performance at KCRW's Echo Park Rising stage last week and the album's lead single 'What If It *Is* Me?!' Revenge Wife will return to LA later in the fall and will play an upcoming show in New York City at Nightclub 101 on Oct 7th.

Revenge Wife's new album, Alien Witch, out September 30th, features 12 tracks, each corresponding with a different zodiac sign, used less as astrology and more as Jungian archetypes. Written entirely by Nistico herself, the album journeys toward finding the balance between escapism and feeling, reckoning with the human experience, her relationships, and how life is shifting in the wake of technological advances.

The album marks Nistico's first foray into production, having produced the entire album herself, save one song. Inspired by the Cardigans and the Voidz, the album explores off-kilter melodies and instrumentation. The album's final track is an 11-minute science fiction short story that captures the ultimate theme of the album: it's not our fault.

'Art is spiritual to me. To make art is to connect with yourself, and connecting with yourself is the essence of existence. I'm healing, I'm growing, I'm meditating in the mornings to be more loving and give light to people I know. I'm at the crystal shop looking at the aura quartz. I'm pulling the 8 of Wands in tarot, I'm ready for my life to change. Somewhere along this path, I read a quote in a book that said if a person made a song with healing energy, that energy would be palpable to the people who listened. That's pretty much the impetus for the album, trying to heal myself and giving love energy to the people who connect with it. Inspired by ayahuasca ceremonies and old Ojai witch women, dreams of Andromeda and Pleiades, and mixed with the purity I felt when I was thrashing around at The Used concert in 2003. Maybe music can be everything.'

Album Tracklist

What If It *Is* Me?!

Poseidon

Leave Me To Die

Neighborhood Witch

Waste of Tears (Cry All Summer)

Only 17 (Libra)

666 Bang Bang

In The Flowers

Son and A Daughter

Deja Vu

Inevitable Discomfort

Bermuda Triangle

Nine years before TikTok caught up to her, Liz Nistico was already there. In 2015, her band HOLYCHILD's debut, The Shape of Brat Pop to Come, used sharp social commentary to skewer culture's fixation on fame, beauty, youth, and money. Her background as an International Affairs major, combined with her experience as a domestic violence survivor, shaped the music from the start, pushing her to dig into the roots of self-hatred in both men and women. Six years after its release, HOLYCHILD's 2018 track 'Bathroom Bitch' recently found new life as a viral TikTok anthem.

Nistico's career includes writing songs for Future, directing music videos for Creedence Clearwater Revival and Kate Nash, making her directorial debut at MoMA, landing a song in Apple Watch's global launch, playing Lollapalooza, ACL, and Governors Ball, and penning her own column for V Magazine. All of that has led to her solo project, Revenge Wife.

In 2024, a clip of her dancing during a live show went viral, racking up 100 million views on Instagram alone and introducing her to a new audience. That surge, paired with a formative dinner in Paris with therapist Esther Perel, pushed Nistico into a period of intentional action: breaking her phone addiction, reconnecting with herself outside the noise of culture, and channeling years spent teaching meditation and songwriting to Bronx fourth-graders into music built for healing.

The result of all that work is Alien Witch, Nistico's most personal album yet, a journey through endings and new beginnings. Revenge Wife is a reflection of everywhere Nistico has been and where she's headed next.

'I can finally look back at the past 10 years and feel grateful, and that took a lot of work. I want to say everything and show how it's been messy and uncertain but that's what the album is for. It's a testament to the time where I was trying to connect to myself. I so badly wanted to know what's in my brain, uninfluenced by anyone, I wanted to wring it out of all the possible ideas, so I could feel satisfied like I gave every morsel of creativity and there's nothing left inside me unexpressed.'

Photo Credit: Carlos Cabrera-Mayol | Download Hi-Res Here



Photo Credit: Carlos Cabrera-Mayol | Download Hi-Res Here

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