REVENGE WIFE, JOHN ERROL to Release New Singles Next Week

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Two independent artists are set to release new singles on the same day next week. Revenge Wife, the solo project of HOLYCHILD's Liz Nistico, will share the track What If It Is Me? as the first single from her upcoming album Alien Witch. Los Angeles-based artist John Errol will release Float, his first new music in five years, with additional songs expected later in the year.

Revenge Wife is the solo project of HOLYCHILD's Liz Nistico. Next Wednesday, she will announce her new album Alien Witch (August 19th) and share the first single 'What If It *Is* Me?'. Each track on the album represents a different zodiac sign, and the album journeys through endings and new beginnings. Sonically, Nistico aimed for a Cardigans-meets-Voidz vibe, weaving in touches of Incubus, Brand New, and DMB. She wrote everything on the album on her own, and it is also her first time producing everything, save one song on the album.

Los Angeles-based indie artist John Errol is back after a 5-year hiatus. He will share his new single 'Float' next Wednesday, a tease of more new music to come this fall. Turning the haunted house of Errol's mind inside out, the music chooses to confront the ugliest aspects of himself head-on. Working in the lineage of PJ Harvey, Perfume Genius, and Trent Reznor, the singer makes himself heard through roiling clouds of grunge murk and harsh feedback, stacking and sublimating his voice into billowing walls of sound. On 'Float,' Errol chases slow-burning guitar riffs with subtle detailing until they climax into out-of-control infernos. It's been a minute since Errol released music - his past releases having garnered praise from the likes of New York Times, The FADER, Paper Magazine and more.

Alien Witch marks Nistico's first time producing nearly an entire album on her own, drawing on influences that include the Cardigans, the Voidz, Incubus, Brand New, and Dave Matthews Band. Errol's Float follows a run of prior releases that drew attention from outlets including the New York Times, the FADER, and Paper Magazine.

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