Reuben Vincent Releases New Single 'Trickin' Featuring Domani

Jan. 13, 2023  

Jamla/Roc Nation Records announced the release of Reuben Vincent's new single, "Trickin," featuring Domani. "Trickin" includes an intro from comedian Katt Williams and is produced by Andre Mego, with additional production from 9th Wonder and Young Guru. "Trickin" is now available.

"It Ain't Trickin If You Got It!" With "Trickin," these two young and emerging stars tackle the complexities of relationships/sitautionships that are prevalent amongst Generation Z.

"Trickin" is a tale of three stories. The song amplifies the wrongs in dating culture today for my generation and how it plays out in different scenarios" Reuben Vincent clarifies.

"The first verse is something I lived. I was involved with a girl in a situationship, and once she caught feelings I became detached and acknowledge my imperfections. In the second verse I speak from the perspective of a guy "Trickin" on a girl, thinking he has the upper hand when ultimately it's the other way around. I've lived the first experience first-hand and witnessed the second one happen to many other people. After I recorded my verses, I drove down to Atlanta the next day and played it for Domani and he immediately hopped on it; the rest is history."

"All ima say is make sure you remember when, and where you were when you first heard this song because that question WILL be asked in the next ten years" Domani confidently asserts. "Trickin" is Storytelling + Vulnerable-Ignorance= Art."

"Trickin" is the new single from Reuben Vincent's forthcoming Jamla/Roc Nation Records debut album Love Is War. Though the Charlotte, NC-bred rapper & producer is only 22 years old, his buzz is already palpable.

After joining Pusha T on his It's Almost Dry Tour, the rising artist put the industry on notice with, "Geechie Suede," (video link) and most recently his standout Cypher performance at the BET Hip Hop Awards.

Reuben creates songs full of wisdom that extends well beyond someone still in his formative years. His growing catalog displays as much, as he deftly pivots from incisive social commentary, mature introspection, and sharp, allusion-heavy wordplay.

The new Roc Nation signee knows where the form has been, and he's pushing it forward with his own unique style and identity that promises to firmly plant him in the conversation for being "next up."

That unique form is readily apparent on Reuben Vincent's forthcoming album, Love Is War, which will be released via Jamla/Roc Nation Records. Love Is War is a conceptual, yet subtly constructed project that will place him at the forefront of debates about the new rap greats.

Unpacking relationships and romantic entanglements over warm, soulful beats from 9th Wonder, Young Guru, The Soul Council, and his own production, whose collective work both modernizes and morphs boom-bap. With polished and varied flows, Reuben weighs the time spent on love against the hours necessary to pursue his art and dreams.

Reuben Vincent's Love Is War album will be released in January via Jamla/Roc Nation Records. Listen to the new single here:



