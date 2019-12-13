Return of the Jaded Makes Debut with Purified Records, 'Soma' EP Out Now

Canadian producer Return of the Jaded makes an outstanding debut on Nora En Pure's Purified Records with his two-track 'Soma' EP - out now via Purified Records.

The title production is a slow-burning creation, which radiates a brooding energy with an alluring female vocal piece and delectably dark bassline. Covering The Smashing Pumpkins 'Soma', this rendition features deep guitar licks and psychedelic synths and commands attention with its enticing aura. Providing an instrumental counterpart to the title track, 'Taiga' builds gradually across its duration and transforms into an out-of-this-world electronic masterpiece. Blending a raw and reverberating bassline with striking space-like synths, this seven-minute creation sweeps the listener off their feet on a truly otherworldly journey.





