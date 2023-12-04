Rett Madison Confirms Headline Show at The Echo in January

Los Angeles-based vocalist, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Rett Madison confirms a headline show at The Echo in Los Angeles on January 26, 2024. Tickets are on sale beginning Wednesday, December 6 at 10A.M. PT—get them here.

The headline show celebrates the release of One for Jackie, Madison’s sophomore album out now to critical acclaim via Warner Records/War Buddha Records, which Atwood Magazine praised as “tender and turbulent” and “utterly astounding” while The Nashville Scene lauded her “raspy voice that’s big enough to fill stadiums."

The album features “Flea Market,”—which Madison performed on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” “One for Jackie, One for Crystal,” “Skydiving,” “Fortune Teller”— which inspired Madison’s Fortune Teller Arcana Tarot Card website and a collaboration with Iron & Wine.

Additionally, Madison will perform on the piano at Carnegie Hall on February 23 at The Piano Recital alongside Mandy Moore, Margo Price, Meg Duffy and others—get tickets here. Madison recently headlined Mercury Lounge in New York City and The Basement in Nashville and will support Bailen on a run of shows in March—see more details below and get tickets here.

She recently wrapped a run of dates with Grace Potter, The Head And The Heart, Andy Grammer, Fitz & The Tantrums and Medium Build and played her first headline show in London. She was also recently spotlighted in a Mixtape Moments segment on “CBS Mornings.”

One for Jackie is a tribute to Madison’s mom, who struggled with depression, PTSD and alcoholism for Madison’s whole life before she passed by suicide in 2019, leaving her only child with the harrowing responsibility to try and better understand her mother while she mourned her. “Writing this album, I was moving through grief,” Madison says. “It was part of my healing process.”

Recorded in Tornillo, Texas at the storied Sonic Ranch and produced by the Grammy Award-winning Tyler Chester (Madison Cunningham, Sara Bareilles, Watkins Family Hour), One for Jackie immerses the listener in Madison’s grief, relying on memory and raw emotion to paint a lasting picture of Jackie. Rather than flattening and sanctifying her mother in the wake of her death, Madison portrays Jackie in all her glory and complexity. The result is an album that brings Jackie to life.