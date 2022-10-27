Replay Lincoln Park to Open Harry Styles 'Harry's House' Pop-Up Store

Ain't gonna sleep till the daylight. Grab you feather boas and tour signs, Chicago's favorite pop-up bar Replay Lincoln Park, 2833 N. Sheffield Ave., is celebrating the man everyone is talking about with Harry's House, opening to the public on Thursday, November 10 and running through the weekend, Sunday, November 13.

Harry's House will feature an homage to the unofficial new King of Pop, Harry Styles, and will feature Instagrammble moments that allude to Harry's albums, along with themed cocktails, live DJ's spinning Harry tunes throughout, a Sunday daytime party with mimosa specials and so much more.

Fans are invited to don their best themed-attire and do all their late night talking throughout this Harry-filled weekend, with photo opportunities available including the Harry's House album cover, a red-carpet award's scene, and a colorfully whimsical Harry-inspired scene. Fun libations will also be available that allude to some of Harry's finest work, including Watermelon Sugar, Kiwi, Grapejuice and Cherry. There will also be a Treat People with Kindness cocktail available for purchase, with $1 from each purchase going back to a local charity.

Live DJ's will be spinning ballads beginning at 9pm on Thursday through Saturday. On Sunday, there will be a Day Party with mimosa specials from 2pm until 8pm. Patrons who also bring in their favorite tour signs are invited to tag Replay on social media with a chance to win a VIP experience including drinks, boas, and a reserved table for four guests.

Replay Lincoln Park features over 60+ free vintage arcade games, including pinball, air hockey, skeeball, and more. With no cover or tokens needed, Replay Lincoln Park invites guests for great fun from 5 p.m. - 2 a.m. Monday - Thursday, Friday 3 p.m. - 2 a.m., 12 p.m. - 3 a.m. Saturday, and 12 p.m. - 2 a.m. Sunday.