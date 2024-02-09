Renowned Singer-Songwriter Thomas Dybdahl Releases “Graffiti Boy” Ahead Of Highly Anticipated Album Release

Ahead of his groundbreaking project "Teenage Astronauts" Norwegian Singer-Songwriter Thomas Dybdahl releases an enchanting new single "Graffiti Boy".

At the heart of "Graffiti Boy" is the masterful touch of string arranger Vince Mendoza, who skillfully translates Dybdahl's vision into a symphony of the most exquisite strings he's ever heard. The strings evoke vivid imagery of someone gazing over uncharted landscapes, teetering between excitement and fear-a sonic journey that resonates with listeners on a profound level.

Ahead of the soul-stirring album, "Graffiti Boy" marks a significant exploration into new musical territory, capturing the essence of discovery and the joy of sharing those moments with a companion. "Looking at life upside down, Drawing our own rules / No lines colored in between Graffiti boy and me, Skipping orange stones across the hours drifting by / Imagined how the world would look, From a yellow sky" ~ Graffiti Boy

The musical journey of "Teenage Astronauts" was further elevated with the addition of acclaimed producer Larry Klein and Grammy-winning composer Vince Mendoza. Klein reflects on his involvement in the project saying "I feel privileged to have been a part of this beautiful piece. At the end, I sat with Bernie Grundman mastering the end product; a sad and beautiful suite of touching musical poetry." The album's unique sound is a result of a collaborative effort that saw Dybdahl and his team recording in unconventional locations, from a small house in the high desert of California to a summer house on a small island off the coast of Norway. The Stavanger Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Vince Mendoza, added a layer of beautifully arranged strings.

Thomas Dybdahl is a Norwegian singer-songwriter acclaimed for his soulful voice, introspective lyrics, and genre-blending musical style. With a career spanning over two decades, Dybdahl has earned international recognition and continues to enchant audiences with his emotive performances and sentimental songwriting. Known for critically acclaimed albums such as "...That Great October Sound," "Science," and "Fever", his distinct blend of soul, folk, pop, and jazz influences, coupled with haunting vocals, has left an indelible mark on the global music landscape.

Listen to "Graffiti Boy" Here