Renforshort Drops New Single 'serpentine'

Toronto-born, LA-based genre-bending sensation renforshort, born Lauren Isenberg, has been making waves with her distinctive sound and authentic storytelling. Today, she reveals that she has signed to Nettwerk with her new single "serpentine."

Recorded in London with producer Jonny Lattimer (Tom Odell, Sam Smith, Ella Eyre, Ellie Goulding), "serpentine," is a poignant reflection on independence and self-discovery. Drawing inspiration from the renowned Elliot Smith, the single boasts renforshort's signature raw vocals, complemented by an intricate sonic soundscape exploring themes of resilience and personal growth.

"'serpentine; is a song that at its surface is about walking alone through London. In crafting the melody, we drew inspiration from the style of the legendary Elliott Smith, whose influence is evident in the musical arrangement," says renforshort.

She continues, "Working with Johnny was a truly enriching experience, as his creativity and talent added so much depth to the song. It's a special piece for me, reflecting on independence, solitude and isolation I felt during my month long stay alone in London. The simplicity and honesty of the song captures such a personal moment, and I'm grateful for the experiences I had while creating this song, with a nod of gratitude to the melodic influence of Elliott Smith."

renforshort's gift for spinning wistful, endlessly catchy yarns out of personal experience will make you feel much less alone.

With the release of "serpentine" and the signing to Nettwerk Music Group, renforshort is just getting started. Stay tuned for more music..

About renforshort:

Born Lauren Isenberg, the Toronto-born singer/songwriter grew up in a musical family with three brothers who also played instruments and parents who'd play Amy Winehouse and Stevie Wonder concert videos in the background while preparing dinner. By high school, Lauren began composing what would become her first singles on piano and performed at open mic nights in Toronto.

Releasing her lush, R&B/pop debut single "waves" in 2019, Lauren soon followed up with the teasing and upbeat "mind games," two EPs (teenage angst (2020) and off saint dominique (2021)), and a bracingly honest debut album, dear amelia (2022). renforshort has garnered over 200 million streams worldwide. She has collaborated with Travis Barker, Jake Bugg, Mike Shinoda, toured Europe with Lauv in 2023, and signed to Nettwerk Music Group, where she will continue to release music with her new single "serpentine" out now.

Photo Credit: Steph Verschure