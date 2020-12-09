Renegade Social Music Platform Unitea Accelerates Growth

Unitea has become the world's largest music loyalty platform, and a mobile app community designed to foster connection between artists and fans. Its audience has seen a 6x growth to over 1.2 million users driven by creative partnerships since its 2019 soft launch.

Today Unitea announces its partnerships with Dirtybird, Retrospekt, Mad Zoo's Minecraft Stratosfest, Bardot Live, Avid ProTools, in addition to the acquisition of social streaming platform Liyo. Their recent collaboration with Grammy Award-winning superstar Nicky Jam's live stream and socially distanced concert was the first in their new partnership with Wynwood's new Miami venue, Bardot Live. Some of their past and present brand partnerships include P&G, Urban Decay, BMG, Univision, and more. Together, these brand partnerships and the acquisition supercharge Unitea's pursuit of its mission to empower artists through data transparency and monetization.

Co-founded by tech visionary and CEO Ketan Rahangdale, the Unitea app allows artists to directly engage with fans, offer unique rewards and experiences, and access the data they generate transparently and free of charge, making it the first social music community where everyone wins -- fans, artists and brands. The Unitea community is built on Karma, both in the spiritual sense and through an action-based token called Karma. Karma is earned by streaming and sharing music. In turn those tokens can be cashed in for merchandise and experiential rewards. Fans should be rewarded for this passion, artists should earn more money and own their music fan data, and brands win by converting these fans into devoted customers via these exclusive rewards. According to Ketan, "Data and relationships belong to the people who build them."

Karma rewards have included limited edition merchandise such as the custom bomber jacket from Rezz, digital meetups and experiential reards like co-judging talent shows with Claude VonStroke at the Dirtybird Campout, and a round-trip all expense paid flight and accommodation sponsored by Urban Decay for a meet & greet/makeover with Latin American recording artist Malu Trevejo at Univison's "Las Que Mandan" Festival at The Forum. As the official app of Brainquility fest, Unitea hosted the lineup, schedule, and rewards like side-stage viewing with Sunsquabi.

Unitea continues innovating digitally with strategic partnerships and acquisitions with Mad Zoo Events Stratosfest and recently acquired intellectual property in Liyo. Together Unitea, Mad Zoo, MSI Gaming, and Anjunabeats built a groundbreaking virtual venue in Minecraft, and held a two-day virtual festival in the space. A Unitea Island was built as part of the venue where fans could download custom virtual costumes, watch from side-stage and find hidden merch easter eggs to enhance their in-game experience. Unitea's recently acquired IP in Liyo's killer social radio feature allows music fans to listen to and share the same song on Unitea simultaneously whether it's via Apple Music, Spotify, Google Play, or Youtube, without having to log into another app, making it the only app that has universal multi-platform deep link. While music listening and sharing has long served as a community builder, digital streaming turned this once communal experience into a passive one. By being interactive, Unitea is bringing a sense of community back to the music community, both online and at events.

After years of mistreatment by social media platforms, Ketan's injecting good karma to replace the bad karma business practices of the social media giants and is quickly establishing itself as a leader in the music-driven social media platform wars. "Data and relationships belong to the people who build them-not in the hands of a social media network who uses those people to line their own pockets," says Rahangdale. Artists enjoy significantly higher income with the increase in streaming traffic which thereby increases their streaming revenues. Additionally, they retain ownership over their fan relationships, and the data generated gives way to other ancillary revenue streams via brand-sponsored rewards.