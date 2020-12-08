Renee Fleming, Sam Smith & More Join LANG LANG & FRIENDS VIRTUAL CONCERT: REACHING DREAMS THROUGH MUSIC

On December 12th, renowned pianist Lang Lang is hosting Lang Lang & Friends Virtual Concert: Reaching Dreams Through Music; featuring performances by Lang Lang, and other Guest Artists such as Wyclef Jean, Sam Smith, Renee Fleming, Ron Howard, Jon Batiste, The LLIMF Young Pianists, The Young People's Choir of NYC, and more.

The free virtual concert will air at 7:00PM EDT, and comes presented by Lang Lang International Music Foundation (LLIMF); an organization dedicated to furthering music education in today's youth.

Aside from performances, the virtual concert will feature stories from each guest performer on the way music shaped their childhood and lives, while also advocating for equitable access to music education. Participants will also get to hear from LLIMF students, on the many ways music has played a role in their lives.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You