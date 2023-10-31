Remo Drive Share New Single 'No, There's No Hope For You'

Plus, check out the animated music video by James Kerr.

By: Oct. 31, 2023

Remo Drive Share New Single 'No, There's No Hope For You'

Three years after Remo Drive released their self-produced album ‘Portrait Of An Ugly Man' - deemed by Under The Radar as the band's “most personal” and “darkest yet” - the brothers from Minnesota are back today with the new single “No, There's No Hope For You.” Maintaining an unflinching sense of self-awareness that has endeared them to many since their start in the mid-2010's, the new track is an indie-rock joyride juxtaposed with melancholy, introspective lyrics that depict a common misconception about love. The band goes on to explain: 

“The subject of the song believes that if he finds the “perfect” person, his life will somehow become less painful. In his search for freedom from pain, the character holds others to unattainable standards and neglects his own shortcomings. These practices only serve to isolate the character further and prevent him from forming meaningful connections with people as they actually exist.” Check out the animated music video by James Kerr: 

Formed in Bloomington, Minnesota, Remo Drive features brothers Erik (vocals/guitar) & Stephen Paulson (bass), who found their footing in the mid-2010s with a run of pristine emo-influenced rock ‘n' roll. Their home-recorded, self-released debut LP Greatest Hits (Epitaph) arrived in 2017. Inspired by Jeff Rosenstock and PUP, it was lauded by The Needle Drop for “keeping the torch lit for emo”.  

In 2018, they issued the EP titled Pop Music and then followed up with their sophomore effort, Natural, Everyday Degradation. For this set, the lo-fi fuzz of their debut gave way to a cleaner indie rock attack on tracks such as "Shakin'" and "Separate Beds". Just one year later, Remo Drive released album number three, A Portrait of an Ugly Man (2019), which earned recognition across outlets such as Pitchfork, Under The Radar, BrooklynVegan, Paste, Consequence, UPROXX and SPIN. 

Photo by Shun Matsuhashi



