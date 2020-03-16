Remaining Dates On TobyMac Hits Deep 2020 Tour Postponed

"It is with a heavy heart but a responsible mind that I have to announce that the remaining 10 shows of the Hits Deep Tour are being postponed until August. We are at this very moment completely set up in Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock and regretfully, but responsibly won't be able to play tonight. We love you guys and are so thankful for you. We encourage you to be safe, pray, and care for your families. We have faced so much lately, but I am holding on (with everything in me) to the promise that He will never leave or forsake us. He is a Good, Good, Father and I will stand on that."

- TobyMac



We are working diligently to reschedule all the shows in August. Please retain your tickets as they will be valid on the rescheduled dates. If for any reason you cannot attend the rescheduled date, a full refund will be available through your original point of purchase. The postponed dates are listed below. Please make sure to follow the TobyMac and Awakening Events social media channels for the most current updates about the tour.

Fri, Mar 13 North Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena

Sat, Mar 14 St Louis, MO Enterprise Center

Fri, Mar 20 Moline, IL TaxSlayer Center

Sat, Mar 21 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

Sun, Mar 22 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena

Tue, Mar 24 Belton, TX Bell County Expo Center

Thu, Mar 26 Lubbock, TX United Supermarkets Arena

Fri, Mar 27 El Paso, TX The UTEP Don Haskins Center

Sat, Mar 28 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

Sun, Mar 29 New Orleans, LA UNO Lakefront Arena





