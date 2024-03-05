Reik Confirm U.S. Tour Dates With 'Panorama' 2024 Tour Hitting 25 Cities

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Acclaimed latin pop band Reik have revealed their much-anticipated Panorama 2024 Tour, coming to 25 cities across the United States this summer. Presented by noted live event promoter Loud And Live, the tour promises to immerse fans in an unforgettable musical journey, from the May 11 kick-off in Orlando to the June 30 finale in Seattle.

Throughout the tour the critically acclaimed Reik will perform an array of both their classic hits and their most captivating recent work, displaying their unique essence onstage.

“We're excited to announce our second tour with Reik,” says Nelson Albareda, CEO of Loud and Live. “It is a privilege to work with them again and introduce their music to a wider audience. Get ready for an experience filled with energy and joy!”

Tickets will be available for presale on Wednesday, March 6 at 10 a.m. local time, and widely available on Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m. local time. All tickets will be available at Reik.mx. See below for a complete list of dates.

ABOUT REIK The name Reik carries weight and recognition. For proof, look no further than their multiple sold-out shows each year across all Latin America, the United States and Spain; numerous radio hits; and songs featured in ad campaigns by international brands. Sixteen years ago, nobody could have imaged the rapid ascent and illustrious career of these three boys from Mexicali, Baja California.

They have been trendsetters ever since, accumulating 9.1 billion streams, 8.5 billion views and 9.8 million subscribers on YouTube, and 20 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Their discography boasts six studio albums, two live albums and two conceptual EPs, all certified for high sales in Mexico, Latin America, Spain, and the United States. Reik have collaborated with over 30 international artists including Maluma, J. Balvin, Wisin & Yandel, Sebastián Yatra, Carin León, Ozuna, Morat, Super Junior, Manuel Turizo, Farruko, Camilo, Aitana, Christian Nodal, Grupo Firme and Nicky Jam, among others.

The band has also won a wide range of awards, including Latin Grammys, MTV Music Awards, Premios Lo Nuestro, Gaviotas de Plata y Oro, Billboard Latin Music Awards and Juventud, among others.

ABOUT LOUD AND LIVE

Loud And Live is an entertainment, marketing, media and live event company specializing in music, sports, lifestyle and content development. Based in Miami with offices in the United States, Europe and Latin America, Loud And Live is driven by their passion for compelling experiences for global audiences.

PANORAMA 2024 TOUR DATES

May 11—Orlando, FL—Hard Rock Live

May 12—Hollywood, FL—Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

May 15—Houston, TX—Smart Financial Centre

May 16—McAllen, TX—McAllen Performing Arts Center

May 17—San Antonio, TX—Boeing Center at Tech Port

May 18—Dallas, TX—Texas Trust CU Theatre

May 23—Atlanta, GA—Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center

May 24—Raleigh, NC —Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts

May 25—North Charleston, SC —North Charleston Performing Arts Center

May 30—Boston, MA—Wang Theatre

June 1—New York, NY—Radio City Music Hall

June 2—Washington, DC—DAR Constitution Hall

June 5—Chicago, IL—Rosemont Theatre

June 8—Denver, CO—The Mission Ballroom

June 9—Salt Lake City, UT—Eccles Theater

June 13—El Paso, TX—Abraham Chavez Theatre

June 14—Albuquerque, NM—Kiva Auditorium

June 15—Tucson, AZ—The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall

June 21—San Diego, CA—Pechanga Arena

June 22—Las Vegas, NV—The Theater at Virgin Hotels

June 23—Anaheim, CA —Honda Center

June 27—Sacramento, CA—Sacramento Memorial Auditorium

June 28—San Jose, CA—San Jose Civic

June 30—Seattle, WA—WAMU Theater