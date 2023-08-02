Redlight Drops Bass Weapon Drop 'Down (Feat. Shanique Marie)'

Teasing the release of his upcoming EP, multi-faceted DJ and producer Redlight releases Drop Down (feat. Shanique Marie) via his label Lobster Boy, an imprint that has championed upcoming talent like Mella Dee and Sly One since 2009.

A staple of the early two-step, garage, dubstep, and minimal techno of the early 2010s, Redlight is a formidable and recognizable force in electronic music and beyond. Influenced by the thriving Bristol club scene of the early 90s, the DJ and producer spent the first ten years of his career finding success in the D&B world under the alias Clipz, where he still finds acclaim with tracks like last summer’s hit with Nia Archives No Time and Again with the legendary Ms. Dynamite, which racked up over 11M Spotify streams.

Since then, Redlight has impressed his ever-growing fanbase by resolving to release no two tracks in the same style, a feat seen in his recent BBC Radio 1 and KISS FM backed collaboration Regulate with Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs. Elsewhere, he recently teamed up with Conducta for an iconic Glastonbury set hosted by fellow Bristol hit machine Dread MC after completing a Spring UK tour performing both as Redlight and Clipz that saw sets at Love Saves The Day, Motion Fabric and more demonstrating his versatile style. Adding to previous performances at iconic venues across the UK, Redlight has graced festival stages like Nass, El Dorado, Hideout, Snowbombing and more.

Meanwhile, Shanique Marie is a rising Jamaican artist making waves in the dance scene with her crystalline vocals and cutting edge songwriting. The first female signing in the forward-thinking Jamaican collective Equinoxx, the singer-songwriter combines her reggae and jazz influences for a sound rooted in R&B and hip-hop as seen in her breakout single Coconut Jelly Man featuring Cali P, which amassed over 1M streams.

In addition to global collaborations with the likes of Flava D, Krayzie Bone, Finn, Lex Lugar, Aisha Devi, Masick, Sharda, Yaadcore, and more, Shanique Marie has demonstrated her dexterity on the mic on worldwide stages in Mexico, Spain, Canada, Croatia, African and the UK, where she performed at London’s Fabric, Outlook Festival, Boomtown Festival, and more. Meanwhile, her 2021 debut album saw widespread support across radio and press, including support from Jamz Supernova on BBC 1Xtra

The two artists now return for their second collaboration following their 2019 single Show Me which saw support across BBC Radio 1, KISS FM, and Rinse FM. A tantalising earworm, Drop Down features the system-rattling breakdowns and infectious melodies amongst Shanique’s fiery and iconic vocals making for a true party-starter.

Redlight - Drop Down (feat. Shanique Marie) is out now via Lobster Boy.